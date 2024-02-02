Three Dead as Small Plane Crashes into Florida Mobile Home Park

In a harrowing incident, a single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza V35 crashed into the Bayside Waters mobile home park in Clearwater, Florida, leaving three people dead. The unfortunate event transpired around 7 p.m. on a Thursday, disrupting the calm of the over-55 community.

Engine Failure and Fatalities

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the small plane suffered an engine failure shortly before it met its catastrophic end. This severe malfunction led to the plane crashing into a double-wide mobile home, setting it aflame and resulting in the deaths of the pilot and two individuals on the ground.

The Impact and Aftermath

The impact was so severe that 72-year-old resident Joe Miller was thrown to the floor. His mobile home was destroyed in the crash and subsequent fire, leaving him narrowly escaping with his life. Another resident, Mary Fagan, received the distressing news that her mother's former home had been set ablaze by the crash. The firefighters initially faced difficulty in determining if anyone was inside the mobile home due to the raging flames.

The Emergency Approach

Clearwater Fire Chief, Scott Ehlers, reported that the ill-fated plane was on an emergency approach to St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport when it lost radar contact approximately 3 miles north of the runway. The airport is located about 7 miles southeast of Clearwater.

The incident has left the residents of the mobile home park in shock, with individuals like Miller uncertain about their future after losing their homes. The FAA confirmed the engine failure and fatalities the following day and an investigation into the incident is underway.