Third Industrial Fatality in Nine Days Rattles Hong Kong

Yesterday, a 58-year-old worker was found unconscious in the cabin of a crane at the Kwai Tsing Container Terminals in Hong Kong. This incident marks the third fatality on an industrial site within the last nine days. The worker, who had a history of heart disease, was discovered around 8am at the end of his shift by a colleague and was pronounced dead upon his arrival at the Princess Margaret Hospital. The cause of death is currently under investigation.

Industrial Accidents on the Rise

In unrelated incidents, two other workers have lost their lives in industrial accidents—one at the Hong Kong International Airport and another at a landfill in Ta Kwu Ling. In another case, a 36-year-old paint worker fell and was subsequently hospitalized. These incidents have triggered concerns about the escalating number of industrial accidents in Hong Kong.

Workplace Safety in the Construction Industry

The Association for the Rights of Industrial Accident Victims has expressed concern over the rising trend of industrial fatalities. Last year, out of 22 industrial fatalities, 19 occurred in the construction industry. The first half of 2023 saw an increase in work-related fatalities compared to previous years. The association has been advocating for extended safety training within the construction industry to prevent such incidents.

Calls for Improved Safety Culture

Thomas Ho On-sing, chairman of the Construction Industry Council, highlighted the need for an improved safety culture and practices within the construction sector. He stated that 70 to 80 percent of fatal industrial accidents this year were caused by the mentality and habits of workers. Ho emphasized the need for the introduction of a standardized points system for frontline managers and workers to promote good practices. He also suggested that such a system could potentially be introduced within the first half of the year.

The authorities have also initiated prosecution procedures against owners linked to 90 other sites as part of a government clampdown on poorly maintained buildings. This move aims to mitigate the risk of further industrial accidents and enhance safety in the construction sector.