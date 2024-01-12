Third Fatality Confirmed in Deliberate Vehicular Attack Outside Rochester Concert Venue

A pall of gloom has descended upon the city of Rochester, New York, as a deliberate vehicular attack on New Year’s Day claimed a third victim. Dawn Revette, 54, has been confirmed by authorities as the latest fatality resulting from the horrific incident outside the well-known Kodak Center. The assailant, identified as 35-year-old Michael Avery, drove a rented Ford Expedition into a ride-sharing vehicle and pedestrians, causing immediate fatalities and leaving several others injured.

The Incident and Its Aftermath

The force of the impact resulted in the immediate death of two individuals in the ride-sharing car, including Avery himself. Multiple pedestrians and first responders were also injured in the incident, with one victim still under medical care for non-life-threatening injuries. The initial shock has given way to a grim investigation, as authorities attempt to piece together Avery’s actions leading up to the attack.

Avery’s Pre-attack Movements

Investigations have revealed that Avery, who worked as a traveling delivery driver, had visited Rochester earlier in December. More chillingly, he was seen scouting the area around the Kodak Theater on the day of the attack. Despite these revelations, Avery’s motives remain unclear, leading to heightened anxiety among the city’s residents.

Unsettling Discoveries and Lack of Motive

A search of Avery’s vehicle unearthed gasoline canisters, a replica handgun, and lighters. A 20-page journal was also found, its contents as yet undisclosed by authorities. Despite the disturbing finds, investigations have failed to link Avery to any extremist ideologies or determine a clear motive for the attack.

Remembering the Victims

The two other victims of the deadly attack have been identified as Justina Hughes, 28, and Joshua Orr, 29. Rochester Mayor Malik Evans, in a heartfelt address, stressed the importance of remembering the victims. He acknowledged that the motive behind the attack might never be uncovered, a sobering reality that the city and its residents are forced to grapple with.