en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Third Fatal Pedestrian Accident in a Month Strikes Colorado Springs

author
By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:56 pm EST
Third Fatal Pedestrian Accident in a Month Strikes Colorado Springs

A deadly accident unfolded in Colorado Springs on Tuesday, when an individual was fatally struck by a vehicle. The incident occurred slightly before 6:30 p.m., at the crossroads of Van Teylingen Drive and Aspen Leaf Point, situated near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Austin Bluffs Parkway.

Immediate Response and Investigation

Upon their arrival, the police found the victim lying motionless in the street. They were quickly transported to a nearby hospital, where, despite the best efforts of medical personnel, they succumbed to their injuries. The surrounding area was subsequently cordoned off as authorities began their investigation into the tragic event.

Notably, the driver of the car involved in the accident remained on the scene. As of the time of reporting, neither speed nor alcohol have been identified as contributing factors. The investigation is still ongoing, and it remains unclear whether the driver will face any charges in connection with the incident.

The Rising Concern of Pedestrian Accidents

This accident marks the third fatal pedestrian mishap in Colorado Springs in the past month alone. The most recent prior incident took place on a Saturday night near the intersection of North Academy Boulevard and Village Road, claiming the life of a 65-year-old man. In that case as well, the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the authorities.

These recurrent fatal incidents have highlighted the urgent need for both drivers and pedestrians to exercise caution and abide by traffic laws in an effort to prevent further tragedies. As the intersection remains closed for investigation, it remains uncertain when normal traffic flow will resume.

0
Accidents United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Alexandria Fire Sparks Road Closure and Public Advisory

By Safak Costu

Grieving Girlfriend Appeals for Eyewitnesses to New Year's Eve Fatal Accident

By Waqas Arain

63-Year-Old Woman Killed in Tragic Train Collision in Camarillo

By Shivani Chauhan

Devastating Fire Ravages National Research Centre for Orchids in Darjeeling

By Rafia Tasleem

Memphis Crash Leaves Five-Year-Old in Coma, Family in Crisis ...
@Accidents · 9 mins
Memphis Crash Leaves Five-Year-Old in Coma, Family in Crisis ...
heart comment 0
Iowa Fires: Tragedies Strike Granger and Madrid, One Fatality Confirmed

By BNN Correspondents

Iowa Fires: Tragedies Strike Granger and Madrid, One Fatality Confirmed
IIU Investigates Alleged Hit-and-Run Involving Off-Duty RCMP Officer

By Sakchi Khandelwal

IIU Investigates Alleged Hit-and-Run Involving Off-Duty RCMP Officer
New Year’s Day Fire Wreaks Havoc in Semmes, Alabama: Community Rallies in Support

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Day Fire Wreaks Havoc in Semmes, Alabama: Community Rallies in Support
Resilience Amid Ruin: Queensland Family’s Ordeal in the Face of a Tornado

By Geeta Pillai

Resilience Amid Ruin: Queensland Family's Ordeal in the Face of a Tornado
Latest Headlines
World News
Florida Greets First Babies of 2024: A Celebration of Life and New Beginnings
10 seconds
Florida Greets First Babies of 2024: A Celebration of Life and New Beginnings
Cricket in 2024: A Year of Anticipation and Potential Record-Breaking Performances
12 seconds
Cricket in 2024: A Year of Anticipation and Potential Record-Breaking Performances
Baylor Triumphs Over Cornell in High-Scoring College Basketball Game
18 seconds
Baylor Triumphs Over Cornell in High-Scoring College Basketball Game
Latest Standings in AHL: Eastern and Western Conferences' Leaders Emerge
18 seconds
Latest Standings in AHL: Eastern and Western Conferences' Leaders Emerge
Cholinergic Signaling: A Key Player in Neurogenesis
20 seconds
Cholinergic Signaling: A Key Player in Neurogenesis
High School Basketball Games: Victories and Narrow Escapes
21 seconds
High School Basketball Games: Victories and Narrow Escapes
Thrilling Victories in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
31 seconds
Thrilling Victories in Recent High School Girls' Basketball Games
Young Heath Hulett's Inspiring Stand Against Motor Neurone Disease
51 seconds
Young Heath Hulett's Inspiring Stand Against Motor Neurone Disease
Government Set to Implement Citizenship (Amendment) Act Ahead of Elections
57 seconds
Government Set to Implement Citizenship (Amendment) Act Ahead of Elections
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
4 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app