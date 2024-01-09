en English
Accidents

The Power of Continuous Learning: A Lifeline in our Rapidly Evolving World

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 10:27 am EST
As the fresh start of a new year unfurls before us, countless individuals are crafting resolutions, with many aiming to scale new career heights. However, in the dynamic business world of the 21st century, achieving career advancement extends beyond the realm of mere resolutions. It demands a proactive commitment to continuous learning, underscored by the relentless march of machine learning and artificial intelligence.

The Imperative to Unlearn and Relearn

While this may seem daunting, the true challenge lies in the necessity to unlearn and relearn. This crucial skill can be seen in action with companies fostering cross-departmental movement for reskilling. In such instances, an IT expert morphs into an HR director, or pathways are created for employees to transition seamlessly into sales roles. This fluidity in roles underscores the importance of adaptability in today’s rapidly evolving job market.

Training: A Key Tool for Growth

Training emerges as a potent tool for growth, its importance amplified by scientific findings from neuroscience and psychology. Neuroplasticity, a term denoting the brain’s remarkable ability to form new neural connections through learning, emphasizes the importance of consistent training. Add to this, the concept of deliberate practice, a focused approach aimed at achieving specific goals, which is often heralded as the pathway to mastery.

Malcolm Gladwell’s ‘10,000-hour rule’ from his book “The Outliers” stands as a testament to the dedication required for skill mastery. It resonates with the belief that expertise is not merely a product of talent, but a result of sustained and systematic practice.

When Training Saves Lives

On January 2, Japan was rocked by an earthquake, triggering tsunami warnings. Amidst this chaos, a tragic collision occurred between a Japan Airlines Airbus A350 and a coast guard’s Dash 8 aircraft. The Dash 8 crew tragically lost their lives, but remarkably, all 379 passengers and crew aboard the Airbus survived. This survival has been attributed to the effective training and safety practices of Japan Airlines, underscoring the life-saving potential of thorough preparation and training.

In conclusion, as we venture into 2024, let us embrace the call to continuous learning and development. Let us commit to rigorous training programmes that enhance our capacities and propel us towards personal growth. Such a commitment is not just a resolution; it’s a necessity in our rapidly evolving world.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

