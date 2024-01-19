The Harsh Reality of Inadequate Car Insurance Coverage in America

The tragic tale of Eric DuBarry and his two-year-old son, Seamus, serves as a stark reminder of the inadequacy of car insurance coverage in America. In 2010, their lives were irrevocably altered when an elderly driver collided with them in Portland, Oregon. The devastating accident claimed Seamus's life and left Eric with mounting medical bills. However, despite these catastrophic costs, the driver's liability coverage, capped at $100,000 per victim, swiftly dissipated into the hands of health and car insurers, leaving the DuBarrys with negligible compensation.

A Crusade for Change

This heartbreaking incident propelled Michelle DuBarry into a relentless campaign, culminating in a significant law change in Oregon. Yet, the broader issue of insufficient liability coverage remains a critical concern. According to a recent report, car insurance costs soared by 20% in the year ending December 2023, but insurers are still disbursing more in claims than they are amassing in premiums.

The Economic Cost of Car Crashes

The American Property Casualty Insurance Association (APCIA) unveiled that in 2019, car crashes had a direct economic toll of $340 billion. Alarmingly, insurance only covered 54% of this staggering amount. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates the true social cost, inclusive of the value of lost life years, to be nearly $1.4 trillion. With varying state minimums for liability coverage and a high frequency of severe crashes, victims rarely receive full compensation, shifting the financial burden onto other entities.

The Dilemma of Liability Limits

Increasing liability limits seems a logical solution, but it's not without its hurdles. Higher insurance costs are notoriously unpopular among the public, as demonstrated by California's modest increase to $30,000 per victim and Michigan's reduction of required coverage resulting in lower premiums. Indeed, one in eight American drivers remains uninsured, intensifying the problem. Legal professionals like David Abels emphasize the importance of individuals securing their own protection, as the broader societal costs of car accidents are not sufficiently covered by current insurance policies.

