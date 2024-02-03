Warri Gas Plant Explosion Injures Worker, Emphasizes Safety Protocol Importance

In the early hours of December 1, 2021, an explosion rocked the Joe Charis gas plant in Ugbokodo, Warri, Delta State. The incident, sparked by a procedural error, left Ajibade Omape, an employee at the plant, with severe burns leading to the formation of keloids on his skin.

The explosion was the result of the premature activation of power by a supervisor with only three months of on-the-job experience. Formerly a teacher, the supervisor's lack of familiarity with the gas plant's intricate operations created a catastrophic chain of events. Omape, who was at the scene, was caught in the ensuing fire.

Heroic Efforts Amidst Unpreparedness

Despite not being equipped with proper safety gear, Omape showed immense bravery and quick-thinking. With limited resources, he battled the raging fire. Locals joined in, using sand and water to douse the flames. Their collective effort prevented the fire from causing further damage.

Following the incident, Omape was rushed to a local clinic. However, the medical treatment he received there was far from adequate. He observed an alarming level of negligence and lack of focus in his care. His employer, already grappling with financial difficulties and family crises, found it challenging to meet Omape's escalating medical expenses. Eventually, Omape was discharged and advised to continue his treatment at home.

Physical and Psychological Aftermath

The burns and subsequent keloids severely impaired Omape's ability to use his arms, necessitating multiple surgeries and the use of a pressure garment costing N150,000. The treatment, however, was only partially effective. Alongside the physical injuries, Omape grappled with emotional and psychological distress. The incident isolated him from social activities and drastically altered his lifestyle.

With no intention of returning to the gas plant or Warri, Omape aims to seek employment in Ile Ife or Ibadan after his recovery. He faces several more surgeries, the next estimated to cost N700,000, as he strives to regain the use of his arms.