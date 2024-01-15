en English
Accidents

Texas Tackles Healthcare Workplace Violence; A New Way to Predict Traffic Incidents

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:37 am EST
Texas Tackles Healthcare Workplace Violence; A New Way to Predict Traffic Incidents

In a significant development, Texas has enacted Senate Bill 240 aiming to mitigate workplace violence against healthcare practitioners. This bill mandates all health facilities to formulate, implement, and enforce a written workplace violence prevention policy and blueprint. The legislation deviates from Cal/OSHA’s Workplace Violence Prevention in Health Care standard and the anticipated federal OSHA corollary. If OSHA does not finalize a workplace violence standard in healthcare, the Texas statute could potentially set an industry standard for healthcare entities falling under its jurisdiction.

Geohash-Based Approach for Predicting Traffic Incidents

Simultaneously, a study presenting a geohash-based approach to predict traffic incident locations using machine learning algorithms has surfaced. Utilizing a three-tier model, the study successfully predicted traffic incident locations with an accuracy of up to 91%. The findings provide fresh insights on managing traffic incidents more effectively, thereby enhancing driver safety.

Navigating the Complexities of OSHA Reporting

On a related note, a recent publication has offered practical guidance for EHS professionals, focusing on near miss reporting as a significant precursor to safety performance. The piece discusses OSHA’s definition of a near miss, the obligation to report specific safety and health incidents, and presents a sample near miss reporting policy. The article also delves into the intricacies of OSHA reporting, the financial perils associated with contractor insolvency, and the evolving role of risk and safety professionals in the modern business landscape.

Accidents Safety
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

