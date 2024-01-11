Texan Seeks $100 Million or Lifetime Free Shopping in Walmart Lawsuit

A Texas resident, Roderick Jackson, has initiated a federal lawsuit against retail giant Walmart, seeking damages to the tune of $100 million or, alternatively, a lifetime of free unlimited shopping at any of the company’s stores. The lawsuit was triggered by an incident that transpired at an Omaha, Nebraska Walmart store in March 2021.

Negligence Allegations

According to the lawsuit, Jackson had purchased a tire from Walmart, which was installed by the store’s employees. Shortly after the installation, the tire blew out while Jackson was driving, causing him to lose control over his vehicle and leading to a severe accident. Jackson suffered significant injuries in the accident.

He is arguing that the accident was a direct result of Walmart’s negligence in improperly installing the tire. He alleges that the retail behemoth failed to ensure that the tire was safe and correctly installed, leading to the catastrophic blowout and the subsequent accident.

Lawsuit Demands

In addition to seeking substantial compensation to the tune of $100 million, the lawsuit also demands that Walmart cover all court fees associated with the case. Alternatively, Jackson has proposed that Walmart offer him unlimited free shopping at their stores for the rest of his life, as a form of settlement.

His demands are based on his claims for the injuries he sustained, the loss of income he has incurred, and the trauma he experienced as a result of the accident. Jackson has filed two handwritten complaints alleging false pretense of shoplifting and civil rights violations based on race color.

Walmart has yet to be served with the lawsuit. In a statement, the company expressed its intention to defend itself against the allegations once they are officially served. The retail giant maintains a steadfast belief in its defense, even as the lawsuit awaits formal commencement.