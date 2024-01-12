en English
Accidents

Texas DPS Helicopter Crashes During Border Patrol, Sparks Safety Concerns

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:52 am EST
In a harrowing incident on a recent Thursday night, a Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) helicopter crashed during an interdiction patrol along the Texas-Mexico border in Kinney County. The crash resulted in at least one injury, with DPS officials reporting that the co-pilot suffered a minor hand injury. The crash raised concerns about the safety of the officers patrolling the borders and the reliability of the aircraft involved in such operations.

Details of the Crash

The helicopter, which was heavily damaged, suffered a total power loss during its border patrol flight, part of Operation Lone Star. The crew, consisting of a pilot and co-pilot, were conducting the patrol using night vision goggles when the calamity occurred. The co-pilot managed to escape with minor hand injuries, but the condition of the pilot remains unknown.

Investigation Underway

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) were promptly notified about the crash. However, attempts to gather further details from these agencies and from DPS Lieutenant Chris Olivarez, who initially shared the crash news on social media, were unsuccessful. Representatives from these agencies did not return messages seeking additional details early on the following Friday.

Implications of the Incident

The incident has sparked concerns about the safety of the officers involved in border patrol operations and the reliability of the equipment used in these missions. The helicopter crash is a reminder of the risks law enforcement officers face while protecting the state’s borders. It also underscores the need for rigorous maintenance and safety checks for aircraft used in such high-stakes operations. As the investigation continues, the focus will likely shift to the root cause of the power loss and steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

