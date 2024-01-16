Testimony Reveals Fire Hose Kink Led to Fatal Firefighting Incident on Cargo Ship

In an emotionally-charged testimony, New Jersey Fire Captain Oswald Robetto recounted the harrowing circumstances that led to the tragic deaths of two fellow firefighters during a cargo ship fire. The incident, which occurred at Port Newark, one of the nation's busiest seaports, on July 5, 2023, has sparked a federal investigation seeking to prevent such fatalities in the future.

Advertisment

Firefighting Turned Tragic

The fire broke out on deck 10 of the Italian-owned Grande Costa D'Avorio, a ship carrying a cargo of 1,200 autos bound for West Africa. Robetto, along with firefighters Augusto 'Augie' Acabou and Wayne Brooks Jr., advanced into the thick, blinding smoke to combat the conflagration. However, a kink in their fire hose became the catalyst for a dire turn of events.

A Kink and a Fatal Separation

Advertisment

As they navigated through the engulfing darkness, Robetto testified that a kink in the fire hose led to a disorienting moment. This unexpected obstacle in their lifeline not only caused confusion but, tragically, separated Robetto from Acabou and Brooks. Despite issuing a call for help, the two firefighters were found unresponsive on the ship's deck and later pronounced dead at a Newark hospital.

Seeking Answers and Accountability

The incident has triggered an ongoing investigative hearing conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard. The probe seeks to uncover the contributing factors to this grim event, focusing on understanding how a seemingly minor mishap — a kink in the fire hose — could lead to such a devastating outcome. The testimonies and findings of this investigation will be instrumental in shaping firefighting protocols and safety measures on cargo ships, with the ultimate aim of averting such heartbreaking incidents in the future.