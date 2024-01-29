Tesla Battery Sparks Safety Scare in Cary, North Carolina Home

In a startling event, a Tesla battery sparked a safety scare when it short-circuited during an indoor charging operation in a residential home, releasing a heavy cloud of smoke and triggering an emergency response. The incident unraveled on a quiet Saturday afternoon in the tranquil neighborhood of Winchester Woods, Cary, North Carolina.

Tesla Battery Short-Circuit: A Smoke-Filled Ordeal

The incident, centered at 100 Forest Run Place—nestled between Penny Road and Kildaire Farm Road—was initially reported as a fire. Cary town officials, including Cary Police Sgt. Kenric Alexander, detailed that the Tesla owners had removed one of the vehicle's batteries and decided to charge it indoors. This unconventional charging method resulted in the battery short-circuiting, leading to the release of heavy smoke within the household.

A Call for Emergency Response

The dense veil of smoke that filled the house urgently summoned emergency services. A Cary ladder truck, along with an ambulance, promptly arrived at the scene. Despite the initial fright, the incident did not escalate into an actual fire. However, the smoke exposure necessitated medical evaluation for four individuals who were potentially at risk of smoke inhalation.

Aftermath of the Incident

In the aftermath of the incident, it was found that the home had suffered minor smoke damage. Thankfully, no one required hospitalization following the medical evaluation. As of now, there are no further details available on the Tesla model involved or the extent of the smoke damage incurred to the property. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential hazards of unconventional charging methods for electric vehicle batteries.