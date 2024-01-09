en English
Accidents

Alaska Airlines’ Terrifying Mid-Air Incident Prompts Global Boeing Inspections

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:36 pm EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 1:08 pm EST
Alaska Airlines’ Terrifying Mid-Air Incident Prompts Global Boeing Inspections

A terrifying incident unfolded in the skies on Friday, when a door plug detached from an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft, tearing a teenager’s shirt from his body and filling the cabin with a chilling gust of wind. The sudden decompression happened minutes after takeoff from Portland, Oregon, triggering immediate chaos as oxygen masks descended and the cabin filled with an ear-splitting rush of air.

Mid-Air Chaos and Communication via Notes App

Caught amidst this pandemonium was a 15-year-old passenger identified as Jack. Fellow passenger, Kelly Bartlett, described the situation as the cabin transformed into a wind tunnel, rendering verbal communication virtually impossible. In a testament to human resilience and ingenuity, the two resorted to the notes app on her phone to communicate. Through this modern-day digital paper-plane, Jack revealed his minor scratches and voiced his concern for his mother who was seated elsewhere.

Emergency Landing and Safety Inspections

Upon landing, Jack and his mother were reunited, a relief shared by Bartlett, a mother herself. In the aftermath of the incident, Alaska Airlines grounded their fleet of 65 Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft for a temporary safety inspection. These inspections unearthed loose hardware on several planes, a discovery echoed by United Airlines, who also found similar issues with their fleet.

Investigation and Aftermath

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) held a briefing revealing that four bolts securing the blown-out plug were missing. Boeing, the aircraft’s manufacturer, pledged full cooperation and assistance for the investigation. In a strange twist, a Washington resident found a phone ejected from the plane on the side of the road, still in airplane mode and displaying a baggage claim for the flight in question. The Federal Aviation Administration ordered temporary grounding of some Boeing 737 Max 9 aircraft, affecting about 171 planes worldwide.

