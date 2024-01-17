Tennessee Weather Causes Seven Deaths: A Man Dies in Hickman County

Seven lives have been claimed by the harsh weather conditions in Tennessee, one of which occurred in Middle Tennessee in Hickman County. The incident took place on Monday afternoon when a 66-year-old man tragically fell through a skylight while undertaking the task of snow clearance from a business rooftop. This unfortunate event was confirmed by the Hickman County Sheriff's Office and it is part of a series of fatalities across the state caused by the severe weather conditions.

State of Emergency

With the extreme cold causing record power demand, the Tennessee Valley Authority issued a STEP 20 alert, requesting the public to voluntarily conserve energy. Responding to the escalating crisis, Governor Bill Lee declared a State of Emergency to assist commercial vehicles transporting fuel, anticipating a surge in demand for fuel and energy during the harsh winter weather. The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) activated its State Emergency Operations Center in Nashville at a Level 4-Elevated to support local communities during the crisis.

Deaths Across the State

So far, seven weather-related deaths have been reported across Tennessee. These include one each in Middle Tennessee, Madison County, Carroll County, and two in Shelby and Washington Counties respectively. These unfortunate incidents highlight the devastating impact of the extreme weather conditions on the lives of Tennesseans.

Voluntary Conservation Measures

With temperatures plunging into the single digits and not expected to rise above freezing until at least Thursday, the TVA President and CEO Jeff Lyash has appealed to residents across Middle Tennessee to conserve energy. The severe cold has put an unprecedented demand on the power system. Additionally, warming centers have been opened across the state to provide safe havens for people to stay warm.