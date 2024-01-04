en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Tennessee Sees Alarming Rise in Teen Car Crashes

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:53 pm EST
Tennessee Sees Alarming Rise in Teen Car Crashes

Car crashes involving teenagers have seen a significant surge in Tennessee for the year 2023, exceeding the numbers from the previous year. This worrying trend is not confined to Tennessee alone, as the numbers are similarly rising across the nation. A recent accident in Rutherford County, Tennessee, which claimed the life of an 18-year-old, has brought the issue under the spotlight. The teenager lost control and hit a power pole, but the exact cause of the crash has not been disclosed.

Teenage Behaviors and Car Accidents

Many such accidents involving teenagers are attributed to behaviors like drinking, texting, and other distractions, says William Piechuch, the founder of Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD). Previously known as Teens Against Drunk Driving (TADD), the organization has been actively working to educate teenagers about safe driving habits. One area of focus has been on the potential dangers of using phones while driving and the heightened risk associated with carrying multiple passengers.

Despite the widespread awareness about the repercussions of destructive driving, Piechuch notes a disconnect as accidents continue unabated. This disconnect suggests that the current methods of reaching out to teenagers might not be as effective as hoped.

A Worrying Trend

The Tennessee Department of Safety’s data is in alignment with Piechuch’s concerns, showing a year-over-year increase in teen crashes. In Nashville alone, 140 people lost their lives in vehicle crashes in 2023, which is four more than the previous year. The top contributing factors were failure to maintain lane, speeding, and failure to yield.

Efforts to Curb the Trend

In an effort to check this rising trend, AUADD is in the process of developing a new app called ‘Turn on Safe Driving’. This app aims to monitor the driving behavior of teenagers, tracking elements like speed, distractions, and the number of passengers. The app, currently in the prototype stage, is expected to receive approval soon.

0
Accidents United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
2 mins ago
Unrelenting Search for Missing Diver Continues Despite Weather Challenges
A local man has vanished without a trace near Ahipara at Tauroa Point in the Far North. Known for his love of diving, the man was last seen on December 23, sparking a massive search operation. However, adverse weather conditions have posed significant challenges, causing the search to be scaled back and currently under review.
Unrelenting Search for Missing Diver Continues Despite Weather Challenges
10-Year Sentence for Fatal DUI Crash: A Balance of Punishment and Rehabilitation
7 mins ago
10-Year Sentence for Fatal DUI Crash: A Balance of Punishment and Rehabilitation
High-Speed Chase in El Paso Ends with One Arrest: An In-Depth Look
10 mins ago
High-Speed Chase in El Paso Ends with One Arrest: An In-Depth Look
Gas Leak in Northern Colorado Springs: An Incident Report
4 mins ago
Gas Leak in Northern Colorado Springs: An Incident Report
Travis County Collision Traps Two in Vehicle: A Glimpse into the Unfolding Drama
4 mins ago
Travis County Collision Traps Two in Vehicle: A Glimpse into the Unfolding Drama
Gonzalez Family Faces Tragedy and Bureaucratic Hurdles
5 mins ago
Gonzalez Family Faces Tragedy and Bureaucratic Hurdles
Latest Headlines
World News
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
1 min
Gaudet's Decisive Goal Seals Victory for Cleveland Monsters over Toronto Marlies
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
1 min
North Oldham Basketball: Rising Above the Loss of Key Players
New York 2024 Legislative Session: Lawmakers Face a Slew of Challenges
1 min
New York 2024 Legislative Session: Lawmakers Face a Slew of Challenges
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
1 min
First Study of Feline Coronavirus Prevalence in Fujian, China
Rafiu Durosinmi's Transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt Canceled Over Medical Anomaly
2 mins
Rafiu Durosinmi's Transfer to Eintracht Frankfurt Canceled Over Medical Anomaly
University of Arkansas Announces Ronnie Fouch as New Wide Receivers Coach
2 mins
University of Arkansas Announces Ronnie Fouch as New Wide Receivers Coach
iHeartPodcasts Curates 'New Year, New You' Playlist for Personal Development
2 mins
iHeartPodcasts Curates 'New Year, New You' Playlist for Personal Development
San Francisco Giants Eyeing Matt Chapman for Potential Boost
2 mins
San Francisco Giants Eyeing Matt Chapman for Potential Boost
Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: An NBA Showdown at Madison Square Garden
2 mins
Chicago Bulls vs. New York Knicks: An NBA Showdown at Madison Square Garden
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
2 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app