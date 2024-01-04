Tennessee Sees Alarming Rise in Teen Car Crashes

Car crashes involving teenagers have seen a significant surge in Tennessee for the year 2023, exceeding the numbers from the previous year. This worrying trend is not confined to Tennessee alone, as the numbers are similarly rising across the nation. A recent accident in Rutherford County, Tennessee, which claimed the life of an 18-year-old, has brought the issue under the spotlight. The teenager lost control and hit a power pole, but the exact cause of the crash has not been disclosed.

Teenage Behaviors and Car Accidents

Many such accidents involving teenagers are attributed to behaviors like drinking, texting, and other distractions, says William Piechuch, the founder of Americans United Against Destructive Driving (AUADD). Previously known as Teens Against Drunk Driving (TADD), the organization has been actively working to educate teenagers about safe driving habits. One area of focus has been on the potential dangers of using phones while driving and the heightened risk associated with carrying multiple passengers.

Despite the widespread awareness about the repercussions of destructive driving, Piechuch notes a disconnect as accidents continue unabated. This disconnect suggests that the current methods of reaching out to teenagers might not be as effective as hoped.

A Worrying Trend

The Tennessee Department of Safety’s data is in alignment with Piechuch’s concerns, showing a year-over-year increase in teen crashes. In Nashville alone, 140 people lost their lives in vehicle crashes in 2023, which is four more than the previous year. The top contributing factors were failure to maintain lane, speeding, and failure to yield.

Efforts to Curb the Trend

In an effort to check this rising trend, AUADD is in the process of developing a new app called ‘Turn on Safe Driving’. This app aims to monitor the driving behavior of teenagers, tracking elements like speed, distractions, and the number of passengers. The app, currently in the prototype stage, is expected to receive approval soon.