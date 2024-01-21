Tennessee Man Killed in Orlando Pedestrian Accident: Investigation Underway

In the early hours of Sunday morning, tragedy struck in Orlando, Florida when a 34-year-old Tennessee man met with a fatal accident on State Road 50 (SR-50). The man was walking southbound, attempting to cross SR-50 near Exeter Street, but crucially, he was not using a marked crosswalk. In a fateful turn of events, he walked directly into the path of a westbound SUV.

The Collision

The collision was a severe one, with the front right side of the SUV impacting the pedestrian. The harshness of the impact left little chance for the man's survival. The unfortunate event served as a stark reminder of the dangers of jaywalking and the importance of using designated crosswalks for pedestrian safety.

The SUV Driver

Behind the wheel of the SUV was a 17-year-old girl from Titusville. She, along with her passengers, remained at the scene following the accident. All occupants of the vehicle were unharmed, escaping physical injury from the incident. Their willingness to stay and cooperate with the authorities highlighted a sense of responsibility amidst the shock and grief.

Investigation Underway

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has taken up the task of investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. The identity of the Tennessee man has not been disclosed yet, and the details of the collision are still being pieced together. As the FHP delves into the incident, it seeks to provide closure and answers in the wake of this unfortunate death.