Tempe, AZ: Tragic 10-Vehicle Crash Claims Child's Life and Leaves Multiple Injured

Tragedy struck Tempe, Arizona, on February 12, 2024, when a 10-vehicle crash on US 60 claimed the life of a child and left several others injured. The horrific incident unfolded in a series of collisions that began with an SUV changing lanes and ended with a DPS vehicle being struck.

The Initial Collision and Chain Reaction

The devastating chain of events started around 8:30 a.m. on US 60 near Rural Road in Tempe. An SUV attempting to change lanes collided with seven other vehicles, including a dump truck. The impact sent shockwaves through the morning commute, setting the stage for further calamity.

A Second Crash and Heartbreaking Loss

In the aftermath of the initial crash, a pickup truck struck the concrete median, rolling over into the HOV lane. Emergency responders swiftly arrived on the scene, transporting several injured individuals to nearby hospitals. Tragically, one of the victims, a young child, succumbed to their injuries.

Impairment Suspected in the Third Collision

As Arizona Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers worked to divert traffic away from the overturned pickup, another collision occurred. An impaired driver, behind the wheel of an SUV, crashed into a parked DPS SUV. The driver of the impaired SUV was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The westbound lanes of US 60 remained closed until noon as cleanup crews worked tirelessly to address the diesel spill from the dump truck involved in the first crash. The identity of the child who lost their life in this tragic incident has not been released.

This heartrending event serves as a stark reminder of the importance of responsible driving and the catastrophic consequences that can arise when that responsibility is not upheld. As the Tempe community mourns the loss of an innocent life, investigations into the causes of the crash continue.

The interconnected nature of these incidents underscores the fragility of life and the ripple effects that one moment of negligence can have on countless others. Today, we are left to grapple with the aftermath of this devastating crash and to honor the memory of the child whose life was taken too soon.