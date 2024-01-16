Teenagers Injured in Golf Cart-Sedan Collision in Tampa

In an unfortunate turn of events, three teenagers were involved in a collision between a golf cart and a sedan on Dale Mabry Highway near West Dale Avenue in Tampa, Florida. The incident took place around 7:30 p.m., causing minor injuries to the teenagers.

Sudden Collision

According to the police, the golf cart was attempting to cross all lanes of traffic. Despite the sedan driver's attempt to slow down, the vehicle couldn't stop in time, resulting in the collision. The impact was such that it ejected the teenagers from the golf cart.

Treatment and Investigation

Following the incident, the teenagers received on-site treatment for their injuries. Further details regarding the circumstances of the crash or any information pertaining to the individuals involved were not immediately disclosed by the authorities.

Increasing Golf Cart Accidents

This recent accident raises concerns about the safety of golf carts on public roads. Although they are not designed for high-speed travel or heavy traffic, golf carts are often seen on public streets, particularly in suburban and residential areas. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers and calls for appropriate safety measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.