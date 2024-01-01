en English
Accidents

Teenager Tragically Killed in New Year’s Day Collision in West Dorset

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:35 pm EST
Teenager Tragically Killed in New Year’s Day Collision in West Dorset

In a tragic start to the New Year, an 18-year-old man from Cornwall lost his life in a three-vehicle collision on the A35 near Kingston Russell, West Dorset. The incident, which unfolded shortly after 1:30 pm on January 1st, involved a black Toyota Aygo, a silver Kia Sorento, and a black BMW. The young man, a passenger in the Toyota Aygo, succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Victims and Response

Following the fatal collision, three more individuals were reported injured. They were promptly transported to the hospital, with medical reports confirming that none of the injuries were life-threatening. Emergency services promptly responded to the scene, leading to a temporary closure of the A35 in both directions near Winterbourne Abbas.

Call for Witnesses

Dorset Police have since launched a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. They are currently appealing to the public for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage that could shed light on the event. Cooperation from the public is paramount in piecing together the moments leading up to the tragic collision.

A Plea from the Police

Sergeant Gareth Thomas from the traffic unit, deeply moved by the incident, extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased young man. He also put forth a request for public cooperation, urging anyone with relevant information or footage to come forward. Furthermore, he expressed gratitude to the public for their understanding and patience during the road closures necessitated by the investigation.

