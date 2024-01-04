en English
Accidents

Teenager Tragically Dies in New Year’s Day Hit-and-Run Incident

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:08 pm EST
Teenager Tragically Dies in New Year’s Day Hit-and-Run Incident

On New Year’s Day 2024, a tragic incident unfolded in Auburn, Wisconsin, leaving a 19-year-old girl dead and four others injured. The victim, identified as Taya Grimes of Hartford, was driving her friends home when her car swerved off the road and crashed into a ditch. The impact ejected Grimes and three others from the car, leaving them vulnerable on the unlit highway.

Hit-and-Run Incident

In a shocking turn of events, Grimes was then struck by another vehicle, driven by a 19-year-old male acquaintance. Instead of stopping, the driver allegedly dragged Grimes for nearly three miles before fleeing the scene. The aftermath of this heartrending incident saw Grimes pronounced dead at the scene, while her ejected passengers were hospitalized, one of them critically injured.

Investigation and Arrest

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, spearheading the investigation, arrested the suspected hit-and-run driver. Although formal charges have yet to be filed, the suspect currently awaits his initial court appearance. Alcohol is suspected to have played a role in the initial crash, an assumption based on the preliminary investigation.

Family’s Response

Grimes’ mother, however, adamantly refutes the claim that her daughter could have been driving under the influence. She emphasizes Grimes’ strong opposition to drunk driving, leaving room for further investigation into the exact circumstances leading to the crash.

The tragic loss of Taya Grimes has left her family and friends in mourning, and the community in shock. As the investigation continues, both the Sheriff’s Office and the district attorney’s office are working collaboratively to establish the facts of the case and ensure justice is served.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

