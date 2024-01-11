Teenager Severely Injured in New Port Richey Hit-and-Run; Police Seek Public Help

In a shocking turn of events, a 16-year-old boy has been left severely injured after a hit-and-run incident in New Port Richey on Wednesday night. The incident occurred around 10:05 p.m. at the intersection of Madison Street and Illinois Avenue, leaving the young lad with substantial lower body injuries and unresponsive.

Immediate Response to the Tragedy

Upon receiving the distressing news, officers from the New Port Richey Police Department rushed to the scene. They found the boy lying in the roadway, his body bearing the horrifying testament of the accident. He was immediately rushed to Bayonet Point Hospital and placed on trauma alert. As of Thursday, his condition has stabilized, giving his family and friends a glimmer of hope.

The Search for the Culprit

The officers’ attention soon turned to the vehicle involved in the accident. According to witnesses, the culprit was driving a newer-model Kia Forte four-door sedan, notable for its missing driver’s-side mirror. The car was last seen heading south on Madison Street, shortly after the devastating incident. The New Port Richey Police Department has launched an urgent manhunt for the driver and the vehicle.

A Plea for Public Assistance

The police department is now urging the public to step forward with any information that might help in this investigation. They believe that the collective vigilance of the community can lead to the apprehension of the guilty party. Anyone with relevant information is encouraged to contact the New Port Richey Police Department at the earliest.