Teenager Seriously Injured in Route 287 Collision, Investigation Underway

A catastrophic traffic collision on Route 287 in Somerset County, New Jersey, on Friday, January 12, has left a 17-year-old girl with severe injuries. In a harrowing turn of events, the accident happened around 1:15 p.m. when a Ford Ranger pickup truck driven by the young South Plainfield resident attempted changing lanes, resulting in a collision with a Toyota passenger car.

Collision Details

The teenager was in the exit lane for Exit 10 on the highway when she attempted to enter the right lane, occupied by the Toyota. This abrupt maneuver resulted in a brutal collision, triggering both vehicles to lose control and crash into the left-side guardrail. The force of the impact led the Ford pickup truck to overturn.

Investigation Underway

New Jersey State Police Sgt. Charles Marchan confirmed the details of the crash and stated that a comprehensive investigation is currently underway to ascertain the precise cause and circumstances surrounding the accident. The quest for truth and justice in this tragic incident is of paramount importance to the law enforcement authorities.

Aftermath and Response

Following the initial impact, the young driver of the Ford sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving medical care. The crash necessitated the closure of both sides of Route 287 as emergency services responded with speed and efficiency to the scene. Traffic was backed up in both directions, indicating the severity of the accident and the large-scale response it prompted.