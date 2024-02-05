Teen Rescued on Lion's Head After Summit Party Disturbance

Tranquillity was disrupted on the serene summit of Lion's Head in Cape Town on Saturday evening as a rowdy party, complete with a live DJ, electronic equipment, and a generator, was held, raising concerns about public safety. In the aftermath, an unconscious teenager was discovered, struggling with dehydration, heat stroke, and intoxication, allegedly following a night of revelry.

The Western Cape Wilderness Search and Rescue (WSAR) was alerted to the precarious situation by Kosta Papageorgiou, the chairperson of the Friends of Lions Head and Signal Hill. He had stumbled upon the teenager in a fetal position on the trail and noticed evidence of the recent party at the summit, including discarded alcohol bottles and DJ equipment.

Emergency Services in Action

Various emergency services, including the South African Police Service (SAPS), sprung into action. The rescue team found the teen unconscious but stable. He was carefully examined, stabilized, and after regaining consciousness, was helped down the trail using a harness.

David Nel, a spokesperson for WSAR, emphasized the importance of enjoying wilderness spaces responsibly and abiding by the rules. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the potential hazards of reckless behavior in serene settings, and of the importance of respecting nature's serenity. Nel expressed gratitude that the teenager was not injured in the incident, but the event underscores the necessity of caution and respect for the environment.