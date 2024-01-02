Teenager Dies in New Year’s Day Three-Vehicle Crash in West Dorset

In an unfortunate incident on New Year’s Day, an 18-year-old man from Cornwall tragically lost his life in a three-vehicle collision on the A35 near Kingston Russell, west Dorset. The young man, a passenger in a black Toyota Aygo, was pronounced dead at the scene around 1:30 pm, casting a somber shadow over the dawn of the new year.

A Tragic Collision

The crash also involved a silver Kia Sorento and a black BMW, turning an ordinary day on the road into a scene of devastation. As a result of the horrific event, three additional individuals were transported to the hospital. Thankfully, their injuries, while serious, are not anticipated to be life-threatening, providing a small glimmer of relief amidst the tragedy.

Investigation Underway

Following the accident, Dorset Police have been working diligently to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the collision. The teenager’s family has been notified, and the Police have confirmed that all vehicles involved remained at the location post-crash, pointing towards the incident not being considered a fail-to-stop collision.

Road Closure and Appeal for Witnesses

In the aftermath of the crash, local authorities took immediate action, closing the roads between Dorchester and Bridport. This decision was made to allow emergency services to respond effectively and to facilitate a thorough examination of the accident site. In addition, Sergeant Gareth Thomas of Dorset Police, expressing his sympathy to the family of the deceased, has made a public appeal. The Police are requesting any witnesses or individuals with relevant dashcam footage to come forward to assist with the ongoing investigation.

