Teenager Critically Injured in Crosswalk Accident in Kent

In a tragic occurrence that unfolded in the heart of Kent, a 17-year-old girl was critically injured when she was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street. The incident took place on Thursday morning, around 7:22 a.m., at the juncture of 116th Avenue Southeast and Southeast 234th Street, a stone's throw from Meridian Middle School.

Immediate Response

The alarming incident triggered a swift response from the Kent Police Department and Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority Fire Fighters. Responding to 911 calls, these first responders were quick on the scene, grappling with a situation of dire urgency. The injured teenager, who had been riding her scooter through the crosswalk when the incident occurred, was airlifted to the Harborview Medical Center due to the severity of her injuries.

Public Concerns

Witnesses to the incident have voiced their concerns about the location's safety for pedestrians, highlighting the issues of speeding vehicles and inadequate lighting, factors that could have potentially contributed to this unfortunate event. The public's outcry draws attention not only to this specific incident but also to the larger issue of pedestrian safety in areas known for high-speed traffic.

Driver’s Cooperation and Ongoing Investigation

The driver involved in the accident, a 49-year-old woman, remained at the scene and has been cooperating with the authorities throughout the investigation. The police have confirmed that they do not suspect the involvement of drugs or alcohol in this accident. However, law enforcement continues to probe the circumstances surrounding the event, seeking key information that may shed light on the incident. As part of their ongoing investigation, they are urging anyone who may have relevant information to come forward, providing contact details for the Kent Police Department.