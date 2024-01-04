en English
Accidents

Teenage Girl’s Narrow Escape from Death in BMC Cleaning Drive Mishap

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:36 pm EST
Teenage Girl’s Narrow Escape from Death in BMC Cleaning Drive Mishap

In an unforeseen incident that has sent shockwaves through Vile Parle West, a 14-year-old girl had a narrow brush with death. A glass case from a streetlight, damaged by an earthmover, plummeted towards her on SV Road. The earthmover was part of an operation to demolish unauthorized roadside shops in the region, as part of the BMC’s extensive cleaning initiative.

Earthmover Operator Charged

The operator of the earthmover, the instrument of destruction in this alarming sequence of events, has been charged for causing harm. The earthmover, initially deployed to purge illegal establishments, inadvertently became a weapon, endangering innocent lives.

Young Victim’s Miraculous Escape

The young girl, struck by the falling debris, suffered head injuries and had to undergo emergency treatment at Cooper Hospital. She received nine stitches to mend the wounds inflicted by the accident. The ordeal did not end there; the child had to undergo X-ray and sonography tests to ensure further hidden injuries were absent.

Official Confirmation and Aftermath

Assistant Municipal Commissioner Prithviraj Chavan confirmed the incident, bringing it to the official notice. Meanwhile, the victim was discharged after the tests indicated she was out of immediate danger. The incident, however, serves as a grim reminder of the risks associated with urban development initiatives and the need for stringent safety measures.

Accidents India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

