Teenage Cyclist Struck by Taxi: Warwickshire Police Initiates Investigation

In an unsettling incident that took place outside the Premier Inn in Nuneaton on Coventry Road, a teenage cyclist was struck by a blue taxi, leading to a thorough investigation initiated by the Warwickshire Police. The event unfolded late at night on December 29, when two teenage boys, engaged in a late-night cycling expedition, found themselves pursued into the hotel's parking area by the aforementioned taxi. The collision with this vehicle resulted in one of the teenage cyclists sustaining potentially severe injuries.

Public Appeal for Information and Evidence

The Warwickshire Police, in an effort to uncover the details surrounding this incident, are now appealing to the public, earnestly seeking any witnesses who may have been present during the occurrence. They are particularly interested in any CCTV or dashcam footage that might provide valuable insights and further aid their ongoing investigation. The assistance of individuals with relevant information or evidence is considered pivotal in shedding light on the circumstances that led to this unfortunate event.

Immediate Response and Medical Attention

Following the incident, the West Midlands Ambulance Service was prompt in their response, providing immediate medical attention to the injured teenager. In the face of the potential seriousness of his injuries, he was transported to University Hospital Coventry, where he could receive the necessary care and treatment. The diligent response from the medical services underscores their commitment to preserving life and health in such critical situations.

Police Urges Public to Come Forward

As the investigation continues into this unsettling event, the police are urging anyone with pertinent information to come forward. This call extends particularly to those who may have CCTV or dashcam footage or any other form of evidence that can assist in their investigation. They request such individuals to reach out by calling their designated number and referencing the incident. The collective effort of the public and the police is crucial in ensuring justice for the injured teenager and holding accountable those responsible for the incident.