Teen Victim Identified in Fatal Car Crash being Investigated as Act of Terrorism

In a tragic turn of events, Ruweyda Fowsi Said, an 18-year-old resident of Rochester, was identified as one of the victims in a fatal car crash that occurred in a Twin Cities suburb on December 29, 2023. The collision took place on Northfield Boulevard near 210th Street East in Vermillion Township shortly after 7 pm. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that Said succumbed to her injuries at the scene, the cause of death being multiple blunt force injuries.

Deadly Collision Under Investigation

The incident under investigation involved an SUV, a car, and a group of pedestrians outside the Kodak Center in Rochester. The fatal car crash occurred in the early hours of Monday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department. The collision resulted in a fiery explosion, killing two people, including Said, and injuring five others. The officers were directing traffic after a concert let out at the Kodak Center theater complex when the crash occurred. The Ford Expedition struck a Mitsubishi Outlander, triggering an explosion and a large fire.

Case Takes a Disturbing Turn

The case took a disturbing turn when it was revealed that the incident is being investigated as an act of domestic terrorism. The suspect, identified as Michael Avery from Syracuse, allegedly left a suicide note and journal in his hotel room. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force has now taken over the investigation. The crash ignited a fire that took firefighters nearly an hour to extinguish. Investigators found at least a dozen gasoline canisters in and around the striking vehicle, contributing to the intensity of the fire.

Call for Witnesses

Authorities are appealing to the public for information and assistance. They are keen to speak with any witnesses or individuals who may have information that can aid the investigation. The tragic incident has left a community in shock and mourning, and a call for justice echoes through the city of Rochester.