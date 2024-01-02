en English
Accidents

Teen Victim Identified in Fatal Car Crash being Investigated as Act of Terrorism

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 am EST
Teen Victim Identified in Fatal Car Crash being Investigated as Act of Terrorism

In a tragic turn of events, Ruweyda Fowsi Said, an 18-year-old resident of Rochester, was identified as one of the victims in a fatal car crash that occurred in a Twin Cities suburb on December 29, 2023. The collision took place on Northfield Boulevard near 210th Street East in Vermillion Township shortly after 7 pm. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office reported that Said succumbed to her injuries at the scene, the cause of death being multiple blunt force injuries.

Deadly Collision Under Investigation

The incident under investigation involved an SUV, a car, and a group of pedestrians outside the Kodak Center in Rochester. The fatal car crash occurred in the early hours of Monday morning, according to the Rochester Police Department. The collision resulted in a fiery explosion, killing two people, including Said, and injuring five others. The officers were directing traffic after a concert let out at the Kodak Center theater complex when the crash occurred. The Ford Expedition struck a Mitsubishi Outlander, triggering an explosion and a large fire.

Case Takes a Disturbing Turn

The case took a disturbing turn when it was revealed that the incident is being investigated as an act of domestic terrorism. The suspect, identified as Michael Avery from Syracuse, allegedly left a suicide note and journal in his hotel room. The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force has now taken over the investigation. The crash ignited a fire that took firefighters nearly an hour to extinguish. Investigators found at least a dozen gasoline canisters in and around the striking vehicle, contributing to the intensity of the fire.

Call for Witnesses

Authorities are appealing to the public for information and assistance. They are keen to speak with any witnesses or individuals who may have information that can aid the investigation. The tragic incident has left a community in shock and mourning, and a call for justice echoes through the city of Rochester.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

