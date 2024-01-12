en English
Accidents

Teen Narrowly Escapes Death in Snowmobile Accident

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:29 pm EST
Teen Narrowly Escapes Death in Snowmobile Accident

In a chilling incident on Little Rock Lake in Benton County, a 16-year-old boy had a close shave with death when his snowmobile fell through the ice. The incident happened on Friday at 11:30 AM, triggering a rapid response from local authorities.

Rapid Response Saves Teen

Witnesses watched in horror as the snowmobile plunged into the icy waters. Miraculously, the boy managed to extricate himself, walking to a nearby fish house. An angler jumped into action, transporting the youth to the St. Regis landing. Here, sheriff deputies and the Rice Rescue Squad swiftly administered immediate treatment for hypothermia.

Medical Attention and Investigation

Subsequent to receiving first aid, the boy was taken to St. Cloud Hospital for a thorough health evaluation. This event mobilized the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, the Sauk Rapids Fire Department, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, all of whom responded promptly to the scene.

Caution Advised on Ice

Sheriff Troy Heck stressed the need for vigilance on the ice, underscoring the presence of thin ice and open water on Little Rock Lake and other nearby lakes. He advised that anyone stepping onto the ice should verify ice thickness, carry self-rescue or floatation devices, and exercise extreme care. The Sheriff’s Office is currently working with the boy’s family to arrange for the snowmobile’s retrieval from the lake, as mandated by state law.

Accidents Safety United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

