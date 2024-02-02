Teen Hiker's Fatal Fall: A Cautionary Tale from Utah's Moonscape Overlook

In a tragic accident, 19-year-old Jonathan Fielding lost his life while on a photographic expedition at Moonscape Overlook, Utah. The fatal incident unfolded last weekend when Fielding, having recently relocated to Orem, Utah, was out enjoying the natural beauty of the Utah wilderness near Hanksville with his friends.

Unstable Ground Results in Fatal Fall

While attempting to capture the breathtaking views from a scenic overlook, Fielding lost his footing on treacherous ground and fell approximately 300 feet over the edge of the canyon. The Wayne County Sheriff's Office has ruled his death accidental.

Family's Grief and Call for Safety

Fielding's family is left to mourn their unexpected loss, finding solace in the knowledge that he departed this life engaged in an activity he cherished. His sister, Rebecca, has turned this personal tragedy into a public message about hiking safety. She underscored the importance of not trusting the edge of cliffs and the inherent risks involved in such adventures, hoping that her brother's death serves as a stark reminder for others who share his passion for hiking and photography.

Remembering Jonathan Fielding

Jonathan Fielding is remembered by his loved ones as a person of selfless love. A GoFundMe page has been established in his memory, depicting him as a caring individual with numerous friends. A pole vaulter, an Eagle Scout, and a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Fielding's obituary paints a picture of a life defined by kindness and positive influence. The fundraising page established in his memory has already collected over $26,000 in donations. He is survived by his parents, grandparents, and five sisters.