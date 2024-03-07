Teen Critically Injured in Yonkers Pedestrian Crash, Police Investigating

On Thursday, March 7, just before 3 p.m., a serious incident unfolded in Yonkers, marking a grim moment for the community. A pedestrian, a teenager, was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Yonkers Avenue and Dunwoodie Street, prompting an immediate response from local authorities.

Immediate Response and Victim's Condition

Upon their arrival, Yonkers Police, led by Detective Sergeant Frank DiDomizio, discovered the young victim with severe injuries. The urgency of the situation was palpable as the teenager was quickly transported to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition. The swift action of the first responders underscores the seriousness of the accident and the critical condition of the victim.

Ongoing Investigation

The Yonkers Police Department is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. This involves piecing together eyewitness accounts, reviewing any available surveillance footage, and examining the scene for clues. The aim is to construct a clear narrative of the events leading up to the incident, with the hope of understanding how and why this tragic event occurred. As of now, the investigation remains ongoing, with law enforcement urging anyone with information to come forward.

Community Impact and Calls for Safety

The incident has sent shockwaves throughout the Yonkers community, prompting discussions on pedestrian safety and infrastructure improvements. Such accidents not only bring sorrow and concern to the local residents but also raise critical questions about road safety measures and the need for enhanced protections for pedestrians. The community's response, coupled with the ongoing police investigation, highlights the broader implications of this tragic event and the collective desire for preventative measures.