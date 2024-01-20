TD National President N. Chandrababu Naidu's Helicopter Veers Off Course, Lands Safely

On the 19th of January 2024, a helicopter carrying TD National President N. Chandrababu Naidu momentarily veered off its charted flight path while en route from Visakhapatnam airport to Araku Valley. The aircraft found itself in a brief navigational pickle as it was negotiating the hilly terrain, leading to a temporary disruption in communication between the pilot and the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at INS Dega.

Advertisment

ATC's Swift Response Ensures Safety

The ATC, upon noticing the deviation, promptly alerted the pilot, who then corrected the course of the helicopter. This quick and efficient response ensured the safe arrival of the helicopter and its passengers at Araku Valley. The reported incident, although brief, underscored the importance of constant vigilance and swift reactions in ensuring aviation safety.

Contradictory Reports Surface

Advertisment

In an interesting twist, the Director of Visakhapatnam Airport, Srinivas Reddy, disputed the reports of communication issues. He asserted that the helicopter carrying the TD National President reached its destination without any incident. This contradictory statement adds a layer of ambiguity to the day's unfolding events, revealing the multifaceted nature of news reporting.

A Scheduled Visit to Araku Valley

Naidu was traveling to Araku Valley to participate in the 'Ra... Kadili Raa' programme and to address a public meeting. His visit is part of a broader public outreach initiative by the TDP, revealing a commitment to engage with citizens and address their concerns directly. The minor hiccup in the flight plan did not deter the TD National President from fulfilling his public duties and commitments.