Taxi Driver Hits Pedestrians in Hit-and-Run Near Rockefeller Center

On a Sunday afternoon, the usual humdrum of Midtown, New York was disrupted by an alarming incident. A yellow taxi driver, in a blatant disregard for traffic rules, ran a red light and struck two pedestrians near the bustling Rockefeller Center. The collision took place at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Sixth Avenue, at the intersection of West 48th Street. In an act that compounds the severity of the initial offense, the taxi driver fled the scene, leaving the injured victims behind.

Advertisment

Hit-and-Run Near Rockefeller Center

The victims, a man and a woman, were crossing the avenue when the yellow Ford taxi rammed into them. The taxi driver, instead of stopping to assess the situation and offer assistance, chose to flee the scene. The impact of the collision and the subsequent shock left the victims in a precarious state, warranting immediate medical attention.

Victims Rushed to Hospital

Advertisment

Following the hit-and-run, the victims were promptly transported to Mount Sinai hospital. Despite the traumatic event they had just experienced, both were found to be in stable condition. The medical team attending to the victims are hopeful of their full recovery, thanks to the prompt response from bystanders and the emergency services.

Police Investigation Underway

Meanwhile, the New York Police Department has launched a comprehensive investigation into the incident. The police are actively searching for the taxi driver and the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run. Surveillance footage from the intersection is being reviewed in an attempt to identify the yellow Ford taxi and its driver. The search for the individual responsible for this reprehensible act continues, with the hope of bringing them to justice soon.