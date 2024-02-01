Taxi Collision at Navigation Road Station Causes Severe Travel Disruption

A silver Prius taxi, presumed to be an Uber, found itself ensnared at the Navigation Road Metrolink and railway stop in Altrincham, causing significant travel disturbances on Thursday morning, February 1. The incident led to the suspension of Metrolink services between Timperley and Altrincham, with alternative bus services being provided as a temporary solution.

Caught in the Crosshair

The driver, while crossing the railway intersection, found himself trapped as warning lights began flashing and the barriers started closing. In a failed attempt to escape, he quickly reversed the vehicle but failed to realize the barrier behind him had already shut. This resulted in a collision that ripped the barrier from its post and left it lying on the ground, as captured in photographs from the scene.

Witness Perspective

Eyewitnesses reported that the taxi had entered the crossing from the Broadheath side, heading towards Woodlands. One such witness, who had a clear view of the incident, was waiting for a train on platform two. The ensuing chaos meant they had to be driven to Stockport by their partner to catch a connecting train to Euston.

Investigation Underway

Following the incident, the police have been called in to investigate. CCTV footage from the incident is being reviewed to determine further actions and understand the circumstances leading to such an unforeseen event. Metrolink staff were present at the scene, assessing the damage and gathering information to aid in the investigation.