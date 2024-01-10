en English
Accidents

Tanahun District Tragedy: Jeep Plunge Claims Two Lives, Ten Injured

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:24 am EST
Tanahun District Tragedy: Jeep Plunge Claims Two Lives, Ten Injured

In a tragic turn of events, a passenger jeep en route from Pokhara to Rampur in Palpa met a fatal accident in Bhimad Municipality, Tanahun district, claiming two lives and leaving ten others injured. The incident, which unfolded on Wednesday, saw the vehicle veer off the road, plunging roughly 150 meters in ward 3 of Sunakot Barathumki.

Identifying the Victims

The deceased were identified as 42-year-old Rum Bahadur BK and 55-year-old Jemalal Darai, both residents of ward 2 of Baudikali Rural Municipality. The grief-stricken community mourns the loss of these individuals whose lives were abruptly ended in this unfortunate event.

Injured Receive Treatment

The injured survivors, including some in critical condition, were rushed to GP Koirala National Centre for Respiratory Diseases in Belchautara, Tanahun. It is here that BK and Darai, despite the relentless efforts of the medical staff, succumbed to their injuries. The conditions of the other passengers remain undisclosed in the report.

Investigation Underway

In the aftermath of the accident, the driver was detained by the police, and an investigation has been launched to ascertain the cause of the incident. As the community awaits answers, the accident serves as a grim reminder of the dangerous road conditions that persist in the region.

As the investigation continues and the victims’ families grapple with their loss, the incident underscores the urgent need for improved safety measures on the roads. The accident is not just a statistic, but a tragic story of lives lost and altered, and a call to action for enhanced vehicular safety in the region.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

