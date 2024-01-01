Tamil Nadu Tragedy: Roof Collapse Claims Four Lives, Highlights Infrastructural Neglect

In a heart-wrenching incident, four members of a family, including two minors, met a tragic end after the roof of their residence collapsed in the small town of Kezha Ambikapuram, Tamil Nadu. The incident, which occurred in the dead of night on Sunday, adds a somber note to the advent of the new year, underscoring the crucial aspect of structural safety in residential buildings.

A Grievous Discovery

The victims were discovered early on Monday, January 1, 2024, by a vigilant neighbor who noticed the roof’s missing portion and the scattered debris. The deceased were identified as 75-year-old C Shanthi, her daughter-in-law Vijayalakshmi, and Shanthi’s two granddaughters. The neighbor promptly alerted the Ariyamangalam police, who arrived at the scene to recover the bodies.

The House That Stood…And Fell

Interestingly, the outer portions of the house remained intact despite the roof’s collapse. The house belonged to an autorickshaw driver named C Marimuthu, who was away in Chennai attending a funeral at the time of the incident. His family’s loss is not only personal but has also deeply impacted the tight-knit community of Kezha Ambikapuram.

Investigation Underway

The Ariyamangalam police have since registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. While the cause of the roof collapse remains unclear, the incident has brought the issue of infrastructural neglect and its potential consequences into sharp focus.

This tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the importance of structural safety in residential buildings, and the urgent need to address and rectify any infrastructural shortcomings. It is a call to action for both authorities and citizens to prioritize and ensure the safety of their homes.