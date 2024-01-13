en English
Accidents

System Failure at Jetstar Japan Cancels 17 Flights, Affects 2,600 Passengers

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:27 pm EST
On January 12, a critical system failure at Jetstar Japan Co., a low-cost carrier, resulted in the cessation of all domestic flight departures. The technical glitch, which began around 3:50 p.m., had by 8 p.m. led to the cancellation of 17 flights, disrupting the travel plans of approximately 2,600 passengers.

Impact of the System Failure

The issue was identified as a malfunction in a system used for inputting data on weather conditions and ground speed during takeoff. Although the system was restored by 7:30 p.m., the after-effects continued to ripple through the evening, causing significant disruption. At Narita Airport, passengers faced extended queues and widespread confusion.

Passenger Experiences

Among the affected was a 33-year-old woman from Tokyo, who voiced her frustration at the dearth of information provided. Having arrived at the airport unaware of the situation, she was met with chaos and uncertainty. The Narita Airport incident highlighted the critical need for effective communication in times of disruption.

Broader Implications

The halt in operations affected a wide demographic of passengers, including those traveling for various personal reasons. One such passenger was a woman who had planned to visit her home in Wakayama Prefecture. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the far-reaching impact of technological failures on individual lives and plans.

Accidents Japan Transportation
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

