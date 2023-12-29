Swimming Pool Horror Unfolds: Nine-Year-Old Found Dead in Bengaluru Apartment

In a tragic incident that has left the city of Bengaluru in shock, a nine-year-old girl named Manasa was discovered lifeless in a swimming pool at the upscale Prestige Lakeside Apartment complex in Varthur. Manasa, a resident of the complex, had departed from her home on the evening of December 28, stating her intentions to play. The evening took a horrifying turn when she was later found motionless in the swimming pool. Despite being rushed to a private hospital, she was declared dead on arrival.

Unraveling the Mystery

As the news of Manasa’s unfortunate demise spread, a wave of grief and anger swept over the residents of the apartment complex. Parents and residents began to suspect electrocution as the possible cause of the young girl’s death, pointing to an alleged wire dangling ominously from a nearby light pole. The residents staged protests against the apartment management, accusing them of negligence and misadministration.

The Investigation Begins

The local Varthur police registered the case as an unnatural death and have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of Manasa’s death. As part of their investigation, they are awaiting the results of the post-mortem report. Until then, the exact circumstances leading up to the tragic incident remain shrouded in mystery.

Public Outcry and Accountability

The incident has sparked public outrage, with residents and citizens demanding accountability from the Prestige Lakeside Apartment’s residents’ welfare association members. The case underlines the importance of safety measures in communal spaces, particularly those frequented by children, and raises crucial questions about the role of property management in ensuring these measures are in place and effective.