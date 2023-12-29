en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Swimming Pool Horror Unfolds: Nine-Year-Old Found Dead in Bengaluru Apartment

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:41 am EST
Swimming Pool Horror Unfolds: Nine-Year-Old Found Dead in Bengaluru Apartment

In a tragic incident that has left the city of Bengaluru in shock, a nine-year-old girl named Manasa was discovered lifeless in a swimming pool at the upscale Prestige Lakeside Apartment complex in Varthur. Manasa, a resident of the complex, had departed from her home on the evening of December 28, stating her intentions to play. The evening took a horrifying turn when she was later found motionless in the swimming pool. Despite being rushed to a private hospital, she was declared dead on arrival.

Unraveling the Mystery

As the news of Manasa’s unfortunate demise spread, a wave of grief and anger swept over the residents of the apartment complex. Parents and residents began to suspect electrocution as the possible cause of the young girl’s death, pointing to an alleged wire dangling ominously from a nearby light pole. The residents staged protests against the apartment management, accusing them of negligence and misadministration.

The Investigation Begins

The local Varthur police registered the case as an unnatural death and have launched an investigation to ascertain the exact cause of Manasa’s death. As part of their investigation, they are awaiting the results of the post-mortem report. Until then, the exact circumstances leading up to the tragic incident remain shrouded in mystery.

Public Outcry and Accountability

The incident has sparked public outrage, with residents and citizens demanding accountability from the Prestige Lakeside Apartment’s residents’ welfare association members. The case underlines the importance of safety measures in communal spaces, particularly those frequented by children, and raises crucial questions about the role of property management in ensuring these measures are in place and effective.

0
Accidents India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Major Fire at Avondale Jockey Club Amid Future Uncertainty

By Mazhar Abbas

Holiday Road Toll Hits 10 as Fatal Crashes Increase - Urgent Caution Advised

By Mazhar Abbas

Tragic End to 2023: Truck Accident in Passau Claims Lives

By Wojciech Zylm

Unpredictable Nature: Cow Rescued from Sinkhole in Remarkable Operation

By Nitish Verma

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Siblings in Nagpur: Chaos Ensues ...
@Accidents · 23 mins
Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Siblings in Nagpur: Chaos Ensues ...
heart comment 0
Tragic Multi-Vehicle Accident on Great Western Highway Claims Two Lives

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Multi-Vehicle Accident on Great Western Highway Claims Two Lives
Tragic Avalanche in French Alps Claims Lives of British Mother and Son

By Geeta Pillai

Tragic Avalanche in French Alps Claims Lives of British Mother and Son
Nofoalii Mourns as Postmortem Ordered for Drowned Man

By Nimrah Khatoon

Nofoalii Mourns as Postmortem Ordered for Drowned Man
Motorcycle Crash Marks Rising Road Fatalities in South Australia

By Geeta Pillai

Motorcycle Crash Marks Rising Road Fatalities in South Australia
Latest Headlines
World News
Sportable: Revolutionizing Sports with Cutting-Edge Technology
26 seconds
Sportable: Revolutionizing Sports with Cutting-Edge Technology
Volleyball Star Ivy Lacsina Transfers to Nxled Chameleons
35 seconds
Volleyball Star Ivy Lacsina Transfers to Nxled Chameleons
South Africa's Iconic Sports Moments of 2023: A Year in Review
49 seconds
South Africa's Iconic Sports Moments of 2023: A Year in Review
Venezuela's Opposition Calls for Removal of British Warship Amid Territorial Dispute
2 mins
Venezuela's Opposition Calls for Removal of British Warship Amid Territorial Dispute
Malta's Pool Players Triumph on the International Stage
2 mins
Malta's Pool Players Triumph on the International Stage
Ethiopia's Tigray Region in Financial Crisis Amidst Humanitarian Struggle
2 mins
Ethiopia's Tigray Region in Financial Crisis Amidst Humanitarian Struggle
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung to Meet Former Leader Amid Resignation Demands
3 mins
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung to Meet Former Leader Amid Resignation Demands
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Defends Republic Day Tableau Amid BJP Allegations
3 mins
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Defends Republic Day Tableau Amid BJP Allegations
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung Sets Meeting with Former Leader Amidst Resignation Calls
3 mins
DP Leader Lee Jae-myung Sets Meeting with Former Leader Amidst Resignation Calls
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
29 mins
2024: A Pivotal Year Foreseen by Nostradamus and Shaped by Global Politics
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
1 hour
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
2 hours
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
2 hours
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
2 hours
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
2 hours
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
2 hours
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
3 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
4 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app