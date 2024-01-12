Swift Rescue Operation Amidst Fire at High Point Equestrian Center Safeguards Horses

A blaze in the heart of Patterson, Putnam County, engulfed the hay storage area of the High Point Equestrian Center on Wednesday, January 10, at 8:20 p.m. The fire’s infernal dance stretched the night sky, casting a terrifying spectacle against the tranquility of the equestrian center. The firefighters faced a fierce adversary in the flames, exacerbated by the heavily stacked hay, which proved a stubborn barrier to fully extinguishing the fire.

Rescue Operation Amidst The Flames

The Putnam Lake Fire Department, along with a cadre of other local fire departments, arrived at the scene. They manoeuvred their way through the labyrinth of flames and succeeded in rescuing around 12 horses that were housed in the barn. The courageous deputies from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office played a pivotal role in this daring evacuation. The horses were relocated safely, ensuring the fire’s monstrous appetite was denied any casualties.

Unified Front Against The Fire

The Patterson and New Fairfield Fire Departments lent their expertise and resources to the firefighting efforts. While the firefighters grappled with the fire’s persistent embers, the Carmel and Brewster Fire Departments provided coverage for the surrounding area, safeguarding the community during the operation. The relentless efforts of these firefighters, unified against the common foe, ultimately led to the fire being brought under control.

A Night of Triumph

The incident, while initially alarming, transformed into a testament to the power of swift action, teamwork, and dedicated service. The successful rescue operation ensured the safety of the horses and demonstrated the unwavering commitment to animal welfare shared by the entire community.