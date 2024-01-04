en English
Accidents

Swift Naka Police Response Prevents Tragedy as Buildings Collapse in India

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
Swift Naka Police Response Prevents Tragedy as Buildings Collapse in India

In a recent incident that unfolded in the Arya Nagar area under the Naka police station’s jurisdiction, two buildings, including one under construction, collapsed. The event, which was captured on video and quickly circulated on social media, prompted an immediate response from the Naka police. As a result, over 60 people were evacuated from nearby houses, and 10 individuals were successfully rescued from the collapsed buildings. It was a close call, but no fatalities or injuries were reported, thanks to the swift action of the police.

Timely Evacuation and Immediate Response

Upon receiving information about a developing crack in one of the buildings, the authorities quickly swung into action. Led by Additional DCP Manisha Singh, the Naka police conducted a swift evacuation of the buildings, removing inhabitants just in time before the structures gave way. The area was then cordoned off to prevent any potential accidents or injuries during debris removal.

Investigations Reveal Violation of Construction Regulations

Following the incident, the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) launched an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse. It was revealed that illegal digging in the basement of the under-construction building had led to its instability and subsequent collapse, endangering the lives of residents. As a result, the LDA announced its decision to lodge an FIR against Krishna Kumar Dwivedi and Anil Kumar Dwivedi, the owners of the buildings, for their flagrant violation of construction regulations.

Preventive Measures and Future Implications

In light of the incident, the UP Chief Minister has approved a new bill mandating safety features in lifts and escalators in an attempt to prevent future accidents. The incident has not only emphasized the need for stricter adherence to construction regulations but also the importance of swift and effective emergency response. The actions of the Naka police have undoubtedly saved many lives, highlighting their commitment to the safety and wellbeing of the community.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

