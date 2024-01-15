Swift Emergency Response to Serious Motor Vehicle Accident near Gilbert Run Park

On Monday, January 15, 2024, in the early hours of the day, a serious motor vehicle accident took place near Gilbert Run Park, at the intersection of Charles Street and Deans Place. The incident involved an overturned vehicle with a trapped occupant, resulting in a swift and coordinated response from emergency services.

Emergency Response

The accident was initially discovered by La Plata Chief 1, who reported an individual trapped and unconscious inside the vehicle. Immediately, Fire and Rescue teams were dispatched to the scene. In a remarkable demonstration of skill and efficiency, they were able to extricate the patient in less than five minutes.

Meanwhile, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel leapt into action, performing CPR on the trapped patient. Another individual involved in the accident was also attended to, their injuries thankfully assessed as non-life-threatening.

Road Closure and Investigation

In the aftermath of the accident, local law enforcement announced the closure of Charles Street, also known as Route 6, in both directions. The closure, spanning between Dents Lane and Deans Lane, was necessary to conduct a thorough investigation into the accident. This move is expected to cause significant traffic delays in the vicinity.

As the investigation progresses, further information regarding the accident will be released. The community awaits these updates, as they seek understanding in the aftermath of this tragic event.