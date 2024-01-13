en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

SUV Plows into Rainbow Store at Pompano Citi Centre: Investigation Underway

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:08 am EST
SUV Plows into Rainbow Store at Pompano Citi Centre: Investigation Underway

In a startling incident that unfolded in the quiet hours of a Friday evening, an SUV plowed into the façade of the Rainbow store at Pompano Citi Centre in Pompano Beach, Florida, creating a scene of chaos and destruction. The event, occurring shortly after 9:30 p.m., shocked onlookers and raised questions about the safety of the bustling commercial center.

Swift Response from Authorities

The crash, along the 2200 block of North Federal Highway, near Copans Road, immediately drew the attention of local authorities. The Broward Sheriff’s Office and Pompano Beach Fire Rescue units answered the call of duty, arriving swiftly at the scene to assess the situation and initiate necessary actions. The rapid response of the authorities prevented the incident from escalating further, showcasing the effectiveness of local emergency services.

Shattered Glass and a Toppled Mannequin

The force of the collision was such that it not only shattered the store’s window but also sent a store display tumbling to the ground. A lone mannequin lay strewn across the floor, a surreal testament to the incident’s unexpectedness and severity. Considering the store closed its doors to customers at 8 p.m., it is likely that only staff were present during the incident, mitigating the potential for more widespread injuries.

Investigation Underway & Casualty Reported

The aftermath saw the SUV being towed away, a grim reminder of the incident. One person, the details of whom remain undisclosed, was taken to the hospital. As the dust settles, authorities are diligently investigating the cause of the crash. Information on the condition of the individual taken to the hospital is currently withheld, pending further updates.

As the Rainbow store at Pompano Citi Centre picks up the pieces, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and vigilance. The investigation’s outcomes will undoubtedly be instrumental in preventing such incidents in the future and ensuring the safety of both pedestrians and motorists.

0
Accidents United States
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
15 mins ago
Special Needs Child's Ordeal Reveals Safety and Communication Gaps in Champaign School
On a typical afternoon in Champaign, Illinois, a routine school bus ride home morphed into a heart-rending ordeal for one family. Dahklyn, a five-year-old boy with special needs and autism, was mistakenly put on the wrong bus after leaving Stratton Elementary School, setting off a frantic search that lasted several hours. An Unexpected Nightmare Diamond
Special Needs Child's Ordeal Reveals Safety and Communication Gaps in Champaign School
Indian Teenager Dies in Bus Fire on Malaysia's North-South Expressway
57 mins ago
Indian Teenager Dies in Bus Fire on Malaysia's North-South Expressway
Narrow Escape in Kerala: Father and Son Survive Car Crash
58 mins ago
Narrow Escape in Kerala: Father and Son Survive Car Crash
Acclaimed Actor Idan Amedi Injured in Friendly Fire Incident in Gaza
31 mins ago
Acclaimed Actor Idan Amedi Injured in Friendly Fire Incident in Gaza
Double Tragedy at Melbourne Railroad Crossing Raises Safety Concerns
36 mins ago
Double Tragedy at Melbourne Railroad Crossing Raises Safety Concerns
AN-32 Disappearance: Family of Flight Lieutenant Kunal Barpatte's Enduring Search for Answers Amid Grief and Fraud
39 mins ago
AN-32 Disappearance: Family of Flight Lieutenant Kunal Barpatte's Enduring Search for Answers Amid Grief and Fraud
Latest Headlines
World News
Navigating the Wave of Low and No Alcohol Beverages
57 seconds
Navigating the Wave of Low and No Alcohol Beverages
Cheshire Vet Transforms Van into Mobile Clinic, Bringing Veterinary Care Home
59 seconds
Cheshire Vet Transforms Van into Mobile Clinic, Bringing Veterinary Care Home
Dorset Hospital Transforms Radiotherapy Spaces with Haskins Garden Centre's Donation
2 mins
Dorset Hospital Transforms Radiotherapy Spaces with Haskins Garden Centre's Donation
New Wismar Bridge: A Testament to Guyana's Divided Politics
3 mins
New Wismar Bridge: A Testament to Guyana's Divided Politics
Jonathan King Returns as Head Football Coach for American Heritage-Delray
3 mins
Jonathan King Returns as Head Football Coach for American Heritage-Delray
Beckley Honors MLK Day with Empty Bowls Project, Local News Roundup
3 mins
Beckley Honors MLK Day with Empty Bowls Project, Local News Roundup
Scott Taylor: A Journey Through Rugby League and Beyond
4 mins
Scott Taylor: A Journey Through Rugby League and Beyond
Shielding Society: Caregiving Education Group's Session on Scams and Financial Exploitation
5 mins
Shielding Society: Caregiving Education Group's Session on Scams and Financial Exploitation
Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy Accuses BRS of Fraud and Propaganda Following Election Defeat
6 mins
Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy Accuses BRS of Fraud and Propaganda Following Election Defeat
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
22 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app