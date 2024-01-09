en English
Accidents

Suspected Gas Explosion in Downtown Fort Worth Causes Mass Injuries Event

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 8, 2024 at 7:44 pm EST | Updated: Jan 8, 2024 at 8:16 pm EST
Suspected Gas Explosion in Downtown Fort Worth Causes Mass Injuries Event

In a shocking incident, a suspected gas explosion rocked the Sandman Signature Hotel in downtown Fort Worth, Texas, causing at least 21 injuries on Monday afternoon. The explosion, which took place around 3:30 pm, led to emergency services rushing to the scene following reports of a blast. The Fort Worth Fire Department, declaring the incident a mass casualty event, swung into action to secure the scene and initiate rescue operations.

The Event and its Immediate Aftermath

Out of the 21 victims, two persons are battling critical injuries, while four others have incurred serious damage. Fourteen of the injured were promptly transported to nearby hospitals, while one individual managed to reach the hospital independently. On-site treatment was provided to three individuals bearing minor injuries.

The Musume restaurant housed within the hotel, which was closed during the incident, reported injuries to three of its staff members. The restaurant’s co-founder, Josh Babb, expressed his deep shock and devastation over the occurrence.

Gas Blast Injuries in Fort Worth

Sara Abel, spokesperson for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, stated that investigators attribute the blast to natural gas. At a news conference, authorities reported two individuals in serious condition and the rest with minor injuries. Craig Trojacek, a Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman, noted a gas odor in the vicinity and debris scattered outside the structure.

The investigation of the scene has been undertaken by the ATF, FBI, and the fire department’s arson and bomb division. Eyewitness accounts suggest that the explosion could have originated from the hotel’s restaurant area, where construction was reportedly ongoing.

Damage and Public Advisory

The explosion led to a subsequent fire, which was promptly extinguished by the fire department. However, the blast resulted in extensive property damage with debris scattered haphazardly around the site. The public has been advised to steer clear of the area while investigations are in progress and cleanup operations underway.

author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

