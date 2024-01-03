Suspected Drunk Driver Halts Lightrail Service in Lakewood

Today, the usually bustling Lightrail service in Lakewood came to an abrupt halt following an encounter with an unexpected roadblock – a white Toyota truck, driven by a suspected drunk driver, that had gone off-road and ended up on the train tracks. The incident took place at West 13th Avenue near Newland Street, where the vehicle, after veering off its intended course, eventually found itself on its side on the tracks.

The Incident and Its Aftermath

The Lakewood Police Department, quick to respond, reported that despite the alarming circumstances, there were no injuries caused by the incident. This was indeed a fortunate outcome, considering the potential for harm in such situations. The driver of the truck, however, wasn’t as lucky as his potential victims. He was promptly taken into custody by the police on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Impact on Commuters and Lightrail Services

The incident caused a significant disruption in the normal flow of things. The Regional Transportation District had to suspend the W Line services temporarily in response to the obstruction on the tracks. In an effort to ensure minimal inconvenience to the commuters, shuttle buses were provided as an alternative means of transport. The estimated duration of this service disruption was about 90 minutes.

Drunk Driving – A Persistent Issue

This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the persistent issue of drunk driving. Despite numerous public awareness campaigns and strict legal penalties, incidents like these continue to occur, jeopardizing public safety and causing disruptions. It highlights the need for stricter enforcement of existing laws and potentially even more stringent measures to deter such behavior in the future.