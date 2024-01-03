en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Suspected Drunk Driver Halts Lightrail Service in Lakewood

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:01 pm EST
Suspected Drunk Driver Halts Lightrail Service in Lakewood

Today, the usually bustling Lightrail service in Lakewood came to an abrupt halt following an encounter with an unexpected roadblock – a white Toyota truck, driven by a suspected drunk driver, that had gone off-road and ended up on the train tracks. The incident took place at West 13th Avenue near Newland Street, where the vehicle, after veering off its intended course, eventually found itself on its side on the tracks.

The Incident and Its Aftermath

The Lakewood Police Department, quick to respond, reported that despite the alarming circumstances, there were no injuries caused by the incident. This was indeed a fortunate outcome, considering the potential for harm in such situations. The driver of the truck, however, wasn’t as lucky as his potential victims. He was promptly taken into custody by the police on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Impact on Commuters and Lightrail Services

The incident caused a significant disruption in the normal flow of things. The Regional Transportation District had to suspend the W Line services temporarily in response to the obstruction on the tracks. In an effort to ensure minimal inconvenience to the commuters, shuttle buses were provided as an alternative means of transport. The estimated duration of this service disruption was about 90 minutes.

Drunk Driving – A Persistent Issue

This incident serves as a sobering reminder of the persistent issue of drunk driving. Despite numerous public awareness campaigns and strict legal penalties, incidents like these continue to occur, jeopardizing public safety and causing disruptions. It highlights the need for stricter enforcement of existing laws and potentially even more stringent measures to deter such behavior in the future.

0
Accidents Transportation United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

A Day of Tragedy and Triumph: Assam Grapples with Road Accident, Signs Peace Accord with ULFA

By Salman Khan

New Year's Eve Chaos: Mercedes Rampage in Midtown Injures Eight

By BNN Correspondents

Third Fatal Pedestrian Accident in a Month Strikes Colorado Springs

By Safak Costu

Alexandria Fire Sparks Road Closure and Public Advisory

By Safak Costu

Grieving Girlfriend Appeals for Eyewitnesses to New Year's Eve Fatal A ...
@Accidents · 7 mins
Grieving Girlfriend Appeals for Eyewitnesses to New Year's Eve Fatal A ...
heart comment 0
63-Year-Old Woman Killed in Tragic Train Collision in Camarillo

By Shivani Chauhan

63-Year-Old Woman Killed in Tragic Train Collision in Camarillo
Devastating Fire Ravages National Research Centre for Orchids in Darjeeling

By Rafia Tasleem

Devastating Fire Ravages National Research Centre for Orchids in Darjeeling
Memphis Crash Leaves Five-Year-Old in Coma, Family in Crisis

By Shivani Chauhan

Memphis Crash Leaves Five-Year-Old in Coma, Family in Crisis
Iowa Fires: Tragedies Strike Granger and Madrid, One Fatality Confirmed

By BNN Correspondents

Iowa Fires: Tragedies Strike Granger and Madrid, One Fatality Confirmed
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Wrestling Season Heats Up: Key Matchups, Recovery Updates, and Upcoming Tournaments
28 seconds
High School Wrestling Season Heats Up: Key Matchups, Recovery Updates, and Upcoming Tournaments
Washington Blue Lions Dominate Lynchburg-Clay in High School Basketball Showdown
54 seconds
Washington Blue Lions Dominate Lynchburg-Clay in High School Basketball Showdown
Teenage Prodigy BlueScuti Shatters 34-Year Tetris Record
56 seconds
Teenage Prodigy BlueScuti Shatters 34-Year Tetris Record
Theft in Nashville Gym Spotlights Importance of Personal Belonging Safety Amid New Year Resolutions
1 min
Theft in Nashville Gym Spotlights Importance of Personal Belonging Safety Amid New Year Resolutions
LSU Football Secures Commitment from Austin Ausberry
1 min
LSU Football Secures Commitment from Austin Ausberry
Patriot League College Basketball: Betting Insights and Game Predictions
1 min
Patriot League College Basketball: Betting Insights and Game Predictions
Kansas State Appoints Matt Wells as New Offensive Coordinator
1 min
Kansas State Appoints Matt Wells as New Offensive Coordinator
Unexpected Coaching Change at University of Mobile's Baseball Team
1 min
Unexpected Coaching Change at University of Mobile's Baseball Team
Plum Mustangs Clinch Victory as Megan Marston Surpasses 1,000-Point Milestone
1 min
Plum Mustangs Clinch Victory as Megan Marston Surpasses 1,000-Point Milestone
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
1 hour
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
2 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
2 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
3 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
4 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
5 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
5 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
5 hours
Massachusetts Woman Accused of Animal Cruelty Faces Court: Community Expresses Outrage
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine
5 hours
Fidium Fiber Expands Broadband Services Across Maine

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app