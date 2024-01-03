en English
Accidents

Surprise Drug Test at Rassada Harbour Finds One Positive: A Step Towards Maritime Safety

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:30 am EST
Surprise Drug Test at Rassada Harbour Finds One Positive: A Step Towards Maritime Safety

In a recent surprise operation at Rassada Harbour, Phuket, one person out of 18 crew members and boat captains was found to have drugs in their system. Managed by Seatran Travel, Rassada Harbour sees a heavy daily traffic of over 5,000 individuals and at least 29 scheduled departures. This bustling center of marine activity serves as Phuket’s primary ferry terminal, with daily journeys to Phi Phi Island, destinations in Phang Nga Bay, Krabi, and further south.

Drug Testing as a Maritime Safety Measure

The drug tests were conducted as part of ongoing efforts to ensure maritime safety and build confidence among citizens and tourists. Phuket’s Governor Sophon Suwannarat led the team of officials that conducted the tests. The team also included representatives from various local and national agencies, along with qualified nurses from the Provincial Public Health Office. The individual found to have drugs in their system was sent to the Rassada Subdistrict Health Promotion Hospital for further treatment.

Spurred by Tragic Speedboat Accident

The surprise safety checks were prompted by a recent speedboat accident near Koh Maithon, which claimed the life of a young Russian girl and left several others injured. The boat captain, among those injured, was reported to have used methamphetamine. However, no official reports have confirmed the involvement of drugs as a contributing factor in the accident. This operation at Rassada Harbour followed a similar drug-free result from a prior operation at Chalong Pier.

Ensuring Safe and Responsible Maritime Operations

The surprise drug tests are an essential part of efforts to maintain the safety and reliability of maritime operations. They serve to ensure that those responsible for piloting boats and handling crew duties are in the best condition to do so. These checks send a clear message about the zero-tolerance stance towards drug use in the maritime industry. They also serve to reassure the public and tourists about the safety standards upheld by the maritime operators in the region.

Accidents Safety Thailand
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

