Accidents

Supreme Court Enhances Compensation Process for Hit-and-Run Victims

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:28 am EST
Supreme Court Enhances Compensation Process for Hit-and-Run Victims

In a significant move, India’s Supreme Court has taken stringent measures to augment the compensation process for hit-and-run victims. The Court’s actions come in response to the disconcerting low number of claims made under the current scheme. The scheme, which has been in effect since April 1, 2022, offers Rs. 2 lakh for deaths and Rs. 50,000 for injuries where the guilty vehicle remains unidentified.

Addressing the Issue

The Supreme Court has directed police and district legal service authorities to expedite the conveyance of beneficiary details to the claims enquiry officer within stipulated timeframes. This move is expected to hasten the claims process, ensuring a speedy delivery of compensation to victims or their families.

Re-evaluating Compensation Amounts

Moreover, the Court has proposed a consideration to the Central Government to escalate the claim limit from Rs. 2 lakh for the families of deceased victims. It has also recommended contemplating an annual hike in compensation amounts, considering the depreciation in the value of money over time.

Additional Measures

The Court has further suggested an extension to the six-month period allocated for filing claims. It has also ordered the formation of monitoring committees in every district to supervise the scheme’s implementation. These committees are mandated to meet bi-monthly and report compliance to the Court. These decisions are grounded in the suggestions put forth by the amicus curiae and the deficiencies underscored in the existing scheme.

A separate fund, the Motor Vehicles Accident Fund, has been established for compensation payment. This fund will be contributed to by all insurance companies, ensuring that victims receive their due compensation promptly and effectively. These measures mark a significant stride in forming a more effective and victim-centric framework for hit-and-run compensation.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

