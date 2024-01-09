Sun Prairie Tragedy: Young Brothers Perish After Falling into Icy Pond

In a tragic incident in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, two young brothers, aged 6 and 8, lost their lives after falling through an icy pond. The unfortunate event took place last week on Friday afternoon around 3:20 p.m., shaking the local community to its core.

The Incident and Immediate Aftermath

Upon receiving the distress call, the local authorities promptly arrived at the retention pond, the location of the incident. The emergency response team managed to rescue the boys from the treacherous icy waters, ensuring that no additional individuals were in the pond.

Despite the immediate medical response, the brothers were in critical condition upon their arrival at the local hospital. The Sun Prairie police later reported the heartbreaking news that one of the boys passed away over the weekend, followed by the subsequent death of the second boy due to the injuries sustained.

Community Response

In the wake of this deeply tragic incident, the Sun Prairie police department extended their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. The community, sharing in the grief, acknowledged the severity of the loss.

Support for the Family

As a testament to the spirit of community support, a GoFundMe campaign was promptly set up. The purpose of this campaign was to assist the family financially, to cover the costs associated with the burial and memorial services for the children.

This tragic incident has not only left a family mourning but also served as a grim reminder of the dangers that icy ponds can present. The community of Sun Prairie, while grieving, has also taken it upon themselves to raise awareness about ice safety in the area.