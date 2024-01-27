Summerton Mayor Tony Junious Dies in Tragic Car Accident

In a tragic turn of events, Tony Junious, the pioneering Black mayor of Summerton, South Carolina, lost his life in a fatal car crash at the age of 48. The unfortunate incident unfolded on Saturday morning at the intersection of Governor Richardson Road and Liberty Hill Road in Clarendon County.

A Fatal Collision

The South Carolina Highway Patrol detailed that the accident involved a Chevrolet Impala, driven by Junious, and a Dodge Charger. Following the dreadful collision, Junious' vehicle was thrown off the road and into a ditch. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Junious could not survive the injuries he sustained from the crash. The driver of the Dodge Charger was also hospitalized, however, the current status of their condition remains unknown.

Junious: A Beacon for the Community

Prior to his historic election as the first Black mayor of Summerton in 2022, Junious had a distinguished tenure serving on numerous Clarendon County School Boards. Known for his tireless commitment to enhancing student life and education, he was a figure of inspiration for many. His tireless efforts saw him champion various initiatives, volunteer at school functions, mentor students, and even provide scholarships. Junious was also known for funding dinners for high school seniors, a testament to his generous spirit and dedication to the community.

A Legacy of Inspiration

In the wake of Junious' untimely demise, the community is mourning the loss of a beloved leader. Clarendon County School District Superintendent, Dr. Shawn Johnson, expressed his deep sadness, recognizing Junious' invaluable contributions to the educational community. Johnson affirmed that Junious' legacy would continue to inspire and impact future generations. As the community comes to terms with this tragic loss, the district has announced that details of Junious' service will be shared with the public in due time.