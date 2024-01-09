Sudden Leg Cramp Causes 77-Year-Old Man to Crash into Petrol Station in Ipoh

On a tranquil morning of January 9th, in the bustling neighborhood of Taman Canning, Ipoh, the usual humdrum was disrupted by a sudden car crash at a local petrol station. The driver, a 77-year-old Swiss man, lost control of his Perodua Myvi after a sudden leg cramp, causing a significant disruption and leaving a trail of shock among bystanders.

Unexpected Turn of Events

The incident took place around 10:30 am, a time when locals were going about their day-to-day activities. The elderly driver, parked at a fuel pump, experienced a sudden cramp in his leg. The intense pain led to the loss of control over his vehicle. The car skidded uncontrollably, first hitting a parked Yamaha motorcycle, and then careening towards the petrol station’s glass panel.

The Aftermath

Despite the dramatic turn of events, the 29-year-old motorcyclist escaped unscathed, saved by a whisker from the potentially life-threatening situation. However, a woman present at the scene wasn’t as fortunate. She suffered an injury to her right leg due to the flying debris caused by the crash. The extent of her injury remains undisclosed.

Official Response and Public Reaction

The Ipoh District Police Chief, ACP Yahaya Hassan, confirmed the incident and stated that they have classified it under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959. This rule typically covers situations where drivers lose control of their vehicles due to unforeseen circumstances. The police continue their investigation into the incident, piecing together the sequence of events leading to the crash. Meanwhile, the incident has caught the public’s eye, with photos and videos of the crash surfacing on Facebook, drawing widespread attention and sparking discussions about road safety.