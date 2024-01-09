en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Sudden Leg Cramp Causes 77-Year-Old Man to Crash into Petrol Station in Ipoh

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:01 pm EST
Sudden Leg Cramp Causes 77-Year-Old Man to Crash into Petrol Station in Ipoh

On a tranquil morning of January 9th, in the bustling neighborhood of Taman Canning, Ipoh, the usual humdrum was disrupted by a sudden car crash at a local petrol station. The driver, a 77-year-old Swiss man, lost control of his Perodua Myvi after a sudden leg cramp, causing a significant disruption and leaving a trail of shock among bystanders.

Unexpected Turn of Events

The incident took place around 10:30 am, a time when locals were going about their day-to-day activities. The elderly driver, parked at a fuel pump, experienced a sudden cramp in his leg. The intense pain led to the loss of control over his vehicle. The car skidded uncontrollably, first hitting a parked Yamaha motorcycle, and then careening towards the petrol station’s glass panel.

The Aftermath

Despite the dramatic turn of events, the 29-year-old motorcyclist escaped unscathed, saved by a whisker from the potentially life-threatening situation. However, a woman present at the scene wasn’t as fortunate. She suffered an injury to her right leg due to the flying debris caused by the crash. The extent of her injury remains undisclosed.

Official Response and Public Reaction

The Ipoh District Police Chief, ACP Yahaya Hassan, confirmed the incident and stated that they have classified it under Rule 10 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959. This rule typically covers situations where drivers lose control of their vehicles due to unforeseen circumstances. The police continue their investigation into the incident, piecing together the sequence of events leading to the crash. Meanwhile, the incident has caught the public’s eye, with photos and videos of the crash surfacing on Facebook, drawing widespread attention and sparking discussions about road safety.

0
Accidents Automotive Malaysia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
7 mins ago
Near-Death Experience in Snowy Encounter: Aly Pan's Rescue from Cliff Edge
It was a day that Aly Pan will never forget—her first encounter with snow turned into a dramatic survival story in the wintry landscape of Angeles National Forest, California. Pan’s excitement to capture the snow-laden scenery almost turned fatal when she slipped off the edge of a cliff. Thankfully, her quick thinking and the timely
Near-Death Experience in Snowy Encounter: Aly Pan's Rescue from Cliff Edge
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Disrupts Traffic in Stratford
27 mins ago
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Disrupts Traffic in Stratford
Hit-and-Run Tragedy in Elma: Pedestrian Killed on Transit Road
27 mins ago
Hit-and-Run Tragedy in Elma: Pedestrian Killed on Transit Road
Unidentified Man Killed in Louisville Hit-and-Run, Driver at Large
12 mins ago
Unidentified Man Killed in Louisville Hit-and-Run, Driver at Large
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: An Architectural Marvel with a Human Cost
18 mins ago
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: An Architectural Marvel with a Human Cost
Tragedy Strikes: New Brunswick Father Dies in Workplace Accident
19 mins ago
Tragedy Strikes: New Brunswick Father Dies in Workplace Accident
Latest Headlines
World News
Smart Scales: Revolutionizing Personal Health Tracking
32 seconds
Smart Scales: Revolutionizing Personal Health Tracking
Decoding the Patriots' Legacy: 'The Dynasty' Documentary Series Trailer Released
1 min
Decoding the Patriots' Legacy: 'The Dynasty' Documentary Series Trailer Released
Debate Over U.S. Food Aid Practices Intensifies After Spoilage Incident in Haiti
1 min
Debate Over U.S. Food Aid Practices Intensifies After Spoilage Incident in Haiti
Alyssa Healy Leads Australia's Strong Powerplay in Deciding T20I Match Against India
3 mins
Alyssa Healy Leads Australia's Strong Powerplay in Deciding T20I Match Against India
Gabriel Attal: France's Rising Political Star as 2024 Approaches
3 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Rising Political Star as 2024 Approaches
Mexican President Invites Non-Ratified Prosecutor to Join Government
3 mins
Mexican President Invites Non-Ratified Prosecutor to Join Government
Sanjay Raut States 'No Differences Over Seat Sharing' Following INDIA Bloc Meeting in Delhi
4 mins
Sanjay Raut States 'No Differences Over Seat Sharing' Following INDIA Bloc Meeting in Delhi
Indian Startup Ultrahuman Enters Smart Home Market with New Environmental Monitoring Device
4 mins
Indian Startup Ultrahuman Enters Smart Home Market with New Environmental Monitoring Device
Ugandans Called to Protect Personal Data Amidst a Wave of National Updates
6 mins
Ugandans Called to Protect Personal Data Amidst a Wave of National Updates
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
31 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app