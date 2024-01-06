en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Sudden Frost Leads to Hazardous Icy Roads in Northern Ireland

author
By: Rizwan Shah
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 2:16 am EST
Sudden Frost Leads to Hazardous Icy Roads in Northern Ireland

In an unexpected turn of events, a sudden frost has swept over parts of Northern Ireland, casting a frigid spell on the landscape, particularly in the County Antrim area. This sudden chill has resulted in the formation of hazardous ice on the roads, escalating the danger for drivers and pedestrians alike.

Reports of Black Ice on Key Roads

TrafficWatch NI, a widely followed social media account providing real-time traffic updates, has reported instances of black ice on the M2 motorway near Ballymena. Silent and invisible, black ice is a dangerous winter phenomenon that can catch drivers off guard, leading to potential accidents. The alert from TrafficWatch NI specifically pointed out the Larne Road, Broughshane Road, and Teeshane Interchange as areas of concern, signaling these as high-risk zones for motorists.

(Also Read: Carroll County Accident: Two Airlifted Following Van Crash)

Accidents Amid Slippery Conditions

The icy conditions have already claimed their first victims. Reports of road accidents have started to filter in, painting a grim picture of the situation. While no fatalities have been reported so far, the accidents stand as a stern reminder of the perils posed by the frost-induced icy roads.

(Also Read: Michigan Supreme Court Case Could Redefine Power Companies’ Safety Standards)

Call for Extreme Caution

Given the precarious conditions, local drivers have been advised to exercise extreme caution while navigating these frost-ridden regions. Motorists are being urged to adapt their driving behavior, reducing speed and maintaining a safe distance from other vehicles. The primary aim is to ensure the safety of all road users during this challenging period. As Northern Ireland grapples with the sudden frost, the hope is that drivers heed these warnings and avoid any future mishaps on the icy roads.

Read More

0
Accidents United Kingdom Weather
author

Rizwan Shah

Having accumulated more than twenty years of experience in the world of journalism, Rizwan Shah has turned his career into a relentless quest for impeccable news reporting. Excelling as a political analyst, anchor, and broadcast journalist, Rizwan has built a prestigious reputation grounded in his unwavering commitment to honest storytelling and fostering open discussion. With a core focus on politics and relevant global events, he values audience engagement and constantly works on honing his skills. His meticulous reporting and captivating storytelling, threaded with educational aspects, intrigue his audience. His unique expertise and unmatched dedication have earned him a well-respected place in the journalism sphere.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Accidents

See more
5 mins ago
Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounded After Inflight Blowout and Warning Light Issues
In a startling turn of events, a Boeing 737 Max 9 jetliner, operated by Alaska Airlines, was restricted from embarking on long-haul flights over water due to a warning light indicating a potential pressurization issue. This information surfaced in the aftermath of an inflight blowout on January 6, 2024, when a plug covering an unused
Boeing 737 Max 9 Grounded After Inflight Blowout and Warning Light Issues
Explosion in Northwestern Pakistan: Five Policemen Killed, 27 Injured
18 mins ago
Explosion in Northwestern Pakistan: Five Policemen Killed, 27 Injured
Unusual Predicament: SUV Plunges into Waffle House in Lakeland
26 mins ago
Unusual Predicament: SUV Plunges into Waffle House in Lakeland
Suspected Arson Ignites Tragedy on Benapole Express: Four Dead, Safety Concerns Flare
9 mins ago
Suspected Arson Ignites Tragedy on Benapole Express: Four Dead, Safety Concerns Flare
Indonesia Grounds Lion Air's Boeing 737-9 MAX Planes Amid Safety Concerns
15 mins ago
Indonesia Grounds Lion Air's Boeing 737-9 MAX Planes Amid Safety Concerns
Fire Sweeps Through Rohingya Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh
16 mins ago
Fire Sweeps Through Rohingya Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh
Latest Headlines
World News
Morocco's Cutting-Edge Facilities: A Game-Changer for Afcon 2023?
14 seconds
Morocco's Cutting-Edge Facilities: A Game-Changer for Afcon 2023?
Sam Kerr’s Olympic Dreams in Balance Following Major Injury
26 seconds
Sam Kerr’s Olympic Dreams in Balance Following Major Injury
Tiana Ekpanyaskun: A Symphony of Resilience and Innovation
54 seconds
Tiana Ekpanyaskun: A Symphony of Resilience and Innovation
Sam Kerr's Olympic Dream Threatened by Severe Knee Injury
1 min
Sam Kerr's Olympic Dream Threatened by Severe Knee Injury
Wilfred Ndidi Sidelined: Leicester City Faces Challenges Ahead
1 min
Wilfred Ndidi Sidelined: Leicester City Faces Challenges Ahead
Perth Scorchers Triumph Over Sydney Thunder in BBL Clash
2 mins
Perth Scorchers Triumph Over Sydney Thunder in BBL Clash
Golden Globe Awards: Downey Jr.'s Candid Admission Sparks Debate, 'Oppenheimer' Shines
2 mins
Golden Globe Awards: Downey Jr.'s Candid Admission Sparks Debate, 'Oppenheimer' Shines
Impact of Donald Trump's Civil-Fraud Trial on His New York Business Empire
3 mins
Impact of Donald Trump's Civil-Fraud Trial on His New York Business Empire
Johnson & Johnson Secures Ambrx Biopharma in $2B Deal, Bolsters Oncology Portfolio
4 mins
Johnson & Johnson Secures Ambrx Biopharma in $2B Deal, Bolsters Oncology Portfolio
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
2 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
2 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
4 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
4 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
4 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
4 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
4 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
5 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence
6 hours
Embracing the Return to Normalcy: A Post-Pandemic Resurgence

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app